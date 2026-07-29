Intel Teams Up With Fortinet

SANTA CLARA AND SUNNYVALE – Intel Corporation and Fortinet announced a strategic collaboration to develop Fortinet Security Processor 6 (SP6). Expanding a long-standing relationship between the two companies, this collaboration combines Fortinet’s proprietary, purpose-built security processor expertise with Intel’s advanced design, packaging, and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate and strengthen SP6 development. This work will also help to improve the resilience and diversity of Fortinet’s global supply chain.

“As organizations face a rapidly evolving threat landscape, security infrastructure must deliver both performance and innovation at scale,” said Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel. “This collaboration demonstrates how Intel’s semiconductor leadership and advanced design, packaging, and manufacturing capabilities can help cybersecurity leaders like Fortinet accelerate the development of critical security technologies while building a more resilient and diversified global supply chain.”

“Fortinet’s purpose-built ASICs have been a key differentiator for more than two decades, enabling us to deliver the security effectiveness, performance, and efficiency our customers demand,” said Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Fortinet. “This expanded relationship with Intel will leverage its unique combination of advanced semiconductor technology, manufacturing expertise, and global supply chain capabilities, helping Fortinet accelerate and strengthen our ASIC strategy, while also better supporting organizations all over the world.”

In addition to bringing together Fortinet’s leadership in purpose-built security processors with Intel’s broad portfolio of ecosystem IP, proven expertise in disaggregated semiconductor design, and advanced packaging solutions tailored for both AI-enabled and cost-sensitive applications, this collaboration aims to deliver a highly integrated security processor capable of supporting increasingly sophisticated security services and the demanding performance requirements of today’s organizations.

The companies will explore additional opportunities to further deepen collaboration across semiconductor technology, manufacturing, and the infrastructure underpinning future cybersecurity innovation. This work is expected to advance Fortinet’s long-term ASIC roadmap, support greater performance and service richness, and strengthen supply chain assurance for customers worldwide.