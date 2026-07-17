Two Men Arrested for Corvette Carjacking

On June 21, 2026, at approximately 4:29 AM, San José Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking that occurred at a residence in north San José. Three male suspects forced entry into a silver Corvette parked in the adult male victim’s driveway. After hearing a commotion, the victim exited his residence, at which point one of the suspects brandished a firearm at the victim. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle prior to police arrival.

SJPD Robbery Unit Detectives began a thorough investigation and identified two suspects: Alexander Carrillo and Diego Barron. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects and search warrants for their associated residences.

On June 30, 2026, Detectives located Suspects Carrillo and Barron in the city of San José, and both suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple crimes including armed robbery, carjacking, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

SJPD Detectives are still trying to identify the third male suspect.

If anyone has information regarding the outstanding suspect or about this case, please contact Detective Ortega #4834 of the San José Police Department Robbery Unit via email: 4834@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.