Uber Buys Germany’s Delivery Hero for $14.8 Billion

Uber Technologies plans to acquire Delivery Hero — a leading international food delivery service based in Germany — for €41.50 per share with a total market value of $14.8 billion, or $13.7 billion adjusted for Uber’s prior stake purchases. The deal gives Uber a presence in 50 new markets in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Delivery Hero has entered into a separate agreement with SSW Partners, a New York-based investment firm that has led cross-border investments alongside global businesses. SSW will acquire Delivery Hero’s businesses in a total of 14 markets, particularly where Uber Eats and Delivery Hero already overlap, subject to completion of the Uber Takeover Offer and other customary conditions, for a consideration of approximately $1.6 billion. Uber will not acquire control over the businesses transferred to SSW, and SSW will independently lead the process to find strategic partners that best position those businesses for long-term success.

Businesses being acquired by Uber

50 markets generating $42B of Gross Bookings in 2025 Businesses being acquired by SSW Partners

14 markets generating $11B of Gross Bookings in 2025 Baedal Minjok (Republic of Korea); foodora (Hungary); foodpanda (Bangladesh, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore); Glovo (Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cote d’Ivoire, Croatia, Georgia, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Serbia, Tunisia, Uganda, Ukraine); Hungerstation (Saudi Arabia); PedidosYa (Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela); talabat (Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates) foodora (Austria, Czechia, Norway, Sweden); efood (Greece); Foody (Cyprus); Glovo (Moldova, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain); PedidosYa (Chile, Ecuador); Yemeksepeti (Türkiye)

“Delivery Hero’s talented team has built an extraordinary business, with beloved local brands and leading positions across many of the world’s fastest-growing delivery markets,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “By bringing our platforms together, we will extend affordable, reliable delivery to many millions more people in many of the world’s most dynamic economies, while creating more opportunities for merchants and couriers. Together, we’ll nearly double the number of markets where we offer both mobility and delivery services, scaling a proven platform that we believe will create significant long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

“We are excited about this opportunity with Uber and the possibilities it offers for our employees, shareholders, and partners. Uber’s global mobility and delivery platform and our shared commitment to innovation make this the right partnership to build on Delivery Hero’s strengths in local food delivery and Quick Commerce, and to take our Everyday App strategy further for our customers,” said Niklas Östberg, CEO of Delivery Hero. “I’m grateful to our people for building this company over 15 years, and we look forward to this great next chapter together.”

The deal nearly doubles the number of markets where Uber will offer both mobility and delivery services, from 34 to 58 markets, substantially broadening the addressable base for Uber’s proven cross-platform strategy. In Uber’s existing markets, cross-platform engagement represents a highly efficient acquisition channel while also increasing engagement, with cross-platform users generating roughly 3x the Gross Bookings and profits compared to single-product users. Uber expects the transaction to be accretive to Non-GAAP EPS upon close and high-single-digit percentage accretive by year three.

Uber has pledged to retain Delivery Hero’s headquarters and make no changes to its workforce in Berlin until at least 2029. Additionally, Uber has committed to invest €2 billion in Germany over the next 5 years, with a focus on developing its local corporate workforce, growing its nationwide business, and launching autonomous vehicle deployments and partnerships with the German automotive industry.