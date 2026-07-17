Robotics Company Agility Opens 60,000 Square-Foot Facility

FREMONT — Agility, a humanoid robotics company, has opened a new Fremont, CA, facility designed to accelerate Physical AI developments that directly improve performance in customer operations. The new site will serve as the company’s software and capabilities hub, where engineering teams will train, test and advance the AI technologies that enable Agility’s humanoid, Digit, to learn new skills and perform more sophisticated tasks in customer environments.

The 60,000-square-foot facility complements Agility’s RoboFab manufacturing operations in Salem, OR, establishing Agility’s Bay Area Physical AI development hub in the heart of Silicon Valley. Agility will hire nearly 200 professionals across AI/ML software engineering, AI/ML, and field operations to lead development and deployment of next-generation AI capabilities to extend Digit’s market lead in safety and productivity in enterprise environments.

“Being in the heart of Silicon Valley brings us into one of the world’s leading AI talent and innovation ecosystems, allowing us to develop new capabilities for Digit faster and put them to work for customers immediately,” said Peggy Johnson, CEO of Agility. “Being one of the only companies operationally deploying humanoids in real enterprise environments, our Fremont facility will play a critical role in driving innovation that anticipates and delivers on the capabilities our customers need.”

Agility has active humanoid deployments with Schaeffler, GXO,Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, and Mercado Libre. The company has already secured more than $300 million of multi-year orders for Digit v5, subject to the realization of certain contractual milestones and a growing pipeline of over 30 customers, reflecting growing demand from enterprises preparing to deploy humanoid robots at scale. The Fremont facility is vital to meet this demand and spark even greater uptake by delivering ongoing safety and productivity advantages built on AI that can increasingly take on more repetitive, physically demanding tasks in warehouses and manufacturing facilities while working safely alongside people.

“Fremont is where the future is built. Agility Robotics’ decision to establish its AI development hub here reflects the strength of our talent, our culture of innovation, and our leadership in advanced manufacturing and robotics,” said Fremont Mayor Raj Salwan. “We’re proud to welcome Agility to our community, along with nearly 200 high-quality jobs and continued investment in Fremont.”

Agility is expanding its physical footprint ahead of its planned public listing via business combination with Churchill Capital Corp XI (NASDAQ: CCXI), whereby the company will become the first publicly listed U.S. pure-play humanoid robotics company.