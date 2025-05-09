Rightrev Secures $13 Million Series A

ROSEVILLE — RightRev, a provider of automated revenue management, has announced the close of a $13 million Series A funding round, bringing total funding to over $31 million. The investment was co-led by Cheyenne Ventures and Innovius Capital, with notable participation from several repeat investors, including Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Snowflake Ventures .

This investment follows RightRev’s recent recognition as a leader in the 2024 MGI Research Automated Revenue Management Buyers’ Guide. This showcases the company’s position as a trusted solution for enterprise organizations, such as Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and Drata, which rely on RightRev to manage complex revenue scenarios across diverse industries.

The new capital will accelerate RightRev’s product innovation, go-to-market expansion and partner ecosystem growth as the company scales to meet the surging demand for revenue automation, especially in the AI era.

“Revenue management is no longer a back-office function—it’s a strategic capability,” said Jagan Reddy, CEO and founder of RightRev. “AI is enabling entirely new business models, from on-demand, consumption-based and outcome-driven, that create massive complexity in how companies recognize revenue. RightRev was purpose-built to handle this shift. With this funding and the backing of world-class investors, we’re doubling down on our mission to deliver speed, accuracy and intelligence to revenue teams around the world.”

“As finance operations modernize, the demand for intelligent automation in revenue systems is accelerating,” said Justin Moore, CEO and founding partner at Innovius Capital. “RightRev transforms revenue recognition from a compliance burden into a source of insight and competitive advantage. With strong enterprise adoption, seamless integrations and a category-defining product, RightRev is poised to become the core system of record for revenue in the AI-powered enterprise.”

“Revenue recognition remains one of the most complex and mission-critical challenges in the back office. With unmatched domain expertise and a platform built to support high-volume, AI-driven business models, Jagan and the RightRev team have redefined the standard,” said Scott Beechuk, partner at Norwest. “We believe RightRev is uniquely positioned to shape the future of revenue automation.”