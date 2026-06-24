Intel Names New Foundry Leader

SANTA CLARA — Intel Corporation has appointed Seok-Hee Lee [photo above] as executive vice president of Intel Foundry, reporting directly to CEO Lip-Bu Tan. In this role, Lee will lead all advanced packaging, system integration, back-end technology development, and back-end manufacturing, strengthening Intel’s ability to deliver differentiated, system-level innovation for customers.

As part of the evolution of the Intel Foundry strategy, the company is establishing advanced packaging as a focused business with dedicated leadership. This reflects the growing importance and complexity of packaging as a key enabler of performance, power efficiency, and heterogeneous integration across AI systems.

“Advanced packaging and system integration are becoming defining capabilities for next-generation computing systems,” said Lip-Bu Tan, Intel CEO. “Seok-Hee brings deep expertise in leading complex, high-scale technology and manufacturing organizations, along with a strong track record of operational execution. Seok-Hee’s insights will help Intel further strengthen our system integration capabilities, allowing us to tightly couple leading-edge logic, memory, networking, and other components to build high-performance computing systems for Intel Foundry customers. He is the right leader to build and scale this critical part of the Intel Foundry business as we prepare to ramp advanced packaging technologies, including EMIB-T and HBI, to high volume for customers and partners.”

Lee joins Intel from SK On, where he served as president and CEO, and previously served as president and CEO of SK hynix. A semiconductor veteran, he has also held engineering leadership roles at Intel and in academia, bringing deep expertise in advanced process technologies and large-scale manufacturing.

“Intel is uniquely positioned to lead in advanced packaging as demand for system-level integration accelerates across AI and high-performance computing,” said Lee. “I’m excited to return home and to join the Intel team as we help advance the company’s technology leadership, manufacturing capabilities, and customer commitments in this critical area.”

With this change, Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president of Intel Foundry, will continue to report to CEO Lip-Bu Tan and lead front-end technology development and front-end manufacturing as the company focuses on accelerating the ramp of Intel 18A, Intel 14A, and future technologies. He will also continue to oversee design enablement and end-to-end customer-facing and business enablement functions that support Intel Foundry’s growth. This new focused and scalable operating model reinforces Intel’s commitment to strengthening its technology development and manufacturing engine, giving customers and partners greater confidence in Intel’s ability to deliver with speed, consistency, and predictability.

As part of the announcement, Intel also shared that executive vice president Navid Shahriari will be retiring after a 37-year career at the company.