Parafin Launches Spend Business Credit Card

SAN FRANCISCO — Parafin, a financial infrastructure company that provides platforms with embedded financial products for their small businesses, has launched Spend Card, a fully managed business credit card program that small businesses want and platforms can offer without directly partnering with or becoming a bank. The launch expands Parafin’s embedded financing product suite, which already powers financial products for over 50,000 small businesses across leading platforms. 360 Payments, an integrated payments provider, is already live, and Nav, one of the largest financial hubs for small businesses, is launching soon, with additional leaders in the small business ecosystem to be announced.

Spend runs on infrastructure powered by Column N.A. and Visa. Column provides the underlying banking services, including card issuance, and Visa enables global card acceptance.

Small businesses depend on credit every day to manage cash flow. They often experience constraints due to buying inventory in advance, experiencing slow sales after the holidays, and many other factors. Yet traditional business credit cards rely on personal credit checks, rigid underwriting, and compounding interest, often forcing owners to rely on personal cards and take on personal financial risk just to run their business.

The Spend Card changes that. Unlike charge cards that require the balance to be paid off in full each month, it’s a true revolving line of credit, with credit limits tied to actual business performance, flexible ways to pay, and no personal credit checks or guarantees.

With the Spend Card, platforms can attract and retain small businesses by offering revolving credit alongside their existing financial services, a more compelling proposition than debit alone, while deepening customer relationships and generating a new revenue stream. Parafin handles everything from program management and capital to credit operations and support. Platforms that want to offer better financial tools face a difficult choice: build the infrastructure themselves or go without. Parafin closes that gap, enabling platforms to launch in weeks without directly partnering with or becoming a bank.

“Credit isn’t optional for a small business,” said Sahill Poddar, co-founder and CEO of Parafin. “It’s the lifeline that enables daily operations. Owners make tradeoffs every day to keep their business afloat. Now platforms can offer their customers access to reliable, flexible credit that works with their business, not against it.”

“Small businesses need reliable access to credit, but traditional business cards make it too hard to qualify,” said Anita Gibbs, Chief Operating Officer at 360 Payments. “Spend gives our customers a revolving credit card based on their business performance, not their personal credit score. Working with Parafin has been phenomenal. They did the heavy lifting and made it simple for our team.”