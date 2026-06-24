Hang Ten Reels In $32 Million

PALO ALTO — Hang Ten Systems, an enterprise AI services company, has raised $32 million in seed funding led by Mayfield, with a strategic investment from Aramco Ventures and participation from a group of angel investors.

Hang Ten is led by Dr. Vishal Sikka, Co-founder and CEO, formerly CEO of Infosys and Executive Board Member at SAP in charge of all products and technology. Hang Ten helps large enterprises adopt AI to produce real results. Today, very few enterprises can use AI to significant advantage; most are not, and indeed they take on cost and risk without the benefit. Hang Ten exists to close this gap.

The company’s focus is on software that runs the business. Generative AI is displacing the traditional model of bending commercial off-the-shelf software (COTS) to enterprise needs via configuration, customization, integration, and testing. AI code generation has materially cut the marginal cost and timeframe for building advanced enterprise capabilities. Hang Ten offers a different operating model — software built, changed, and run at a fraction of the cost and time, on a continuous basis — with specialized capabilities in enterprise transformations, finance, HR, and new product development, supported by an expert FDE Bench, re-usable skills library, and agentic code generation.

Hang Ten is working with marquee customers across several industries, including Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Fresenius on AI-native project delivery.

“Every single enterprise will be transformed by AI. A few are already reaping massive benefits, building in days what used to take years. But most are stuck at the starting line, or worse, and the gap is widening every day. We are building Hang Ten to close that gap, and help enterprises ride the AI wave,” said Dr. Vishal Sikka, CEO and Founder of Hang Ten. “We bring together the rarest combination — frontier AI expertise, decades of building the systems that enterprises actually run on, and the judgment to deliver real value when everything is changing at once. I am excited to be working closely with Mayfield, Aramco Ventures, and several renowned angel investors to help deliver on this promise at scale.”

“At Mayfield, we invest in people first, and Vishal is one of the rare leaders who can make enterprise AI actually work,” said Navin Chaddha, Managing Partner at Mayfield. “We backed Vishal from inception because he has done this before running products and technology at SAP and leading Infosys as CEO. Within a few years, the gap between enterprises that use AI to real advantage and those that don’t will define entire industries. Hang Ten is focused on enterprise transformations to put companies on the right side of that line.”