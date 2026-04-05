Sycamore Scores $65 Million Seed Round

PALO ALTO — Sycamore, developer of an operating system for autonomous enterprise AI, has raised a $65 million seed round. The platform enables organizations to deploy and operate AI agents with speed, security, and full operational control. The round was led by Coatue and Lightspeed Venture Partners, with additional participation from Abstract Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, 8VC, Fellows Fund, and E14 Fund, and an incredible group of angel investors.

AI agents are the next major platform shift in enterprise computing. Models can now reason and act, but enterprises lack the infrastructure to deploy them safely and at scale. Sycamore is building that foundation.

Sycamore is working with Fortune 500 companies to deploy autonomous AI agents.

Sycamore provides a full lifecycle platform for enterprise AI: discover, build, deploy, observe, and evolve.

– Trust by design: Agents earn autonomy through demonstrated reliability, progressing from observation to action. Every operation is isolated, auditable, and governed from the start.

– Adaptive system generation: Users describe intent in natural language. Sycamore generates production-ready systems, including applications, integrations, and agents, tailored to the enterprise environment.

– Continuous improvement: Agents learn from outcomes, improving performance over time while capturing institutional knowledge across deployments.

– Collective intelligence: Sycamore surfaces organizational knowledge, connecting data, workflows, and expertise across teams to enable coordinated, multi-agent execution.

“Sri is one of the few founders who has built enterprise platforms at true global scale. Sycamore sits at the intersection of two major shifts: AI adoption and agent security. We believe this team is uniquely positioned to define the category,” said Raviraj Jain, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners.

“Every boardroom conversation today includes AI agents, but the platform to support them isn’t there yet. Enterprises need a trust and governance layer before autonomy can scale. We call this a BFI (Big F Idea) at Coatue: a market that expands the entire category. We see Sycamore as that foundational platform,” said Thomas Laffont, Co-founder of Coatue.

“Every enterprise system today is built for humans doing the work. The next generation of enterprise software will be autonomous, continuously learning, and adaptive. Sycamore is building the operating system for that future, with a foundation of trust, security, and control,” said Sri Viswanath, Founder and CEO of Sycamore.