ServiceNow to Buy Armis for $7.75 Billion

ServiceNow has agreed to buy Armis for $7.75 billion in cash. Armis is a San Francisco company that specializes in cyber exposure management and cyber-physical security for companies, governments, and critical infrastructure worldwide. The acquisition will expand ServiceNow’s security workflow offerings and advance AI-native, proactive cybersecurity and vulnerability response across all connected devices. Together, ServiceNow and Armis will create a unified, end-to-end security exposure and operations stack that can see, decide, and act across the entire technology footprint by connecting real-time asset discovery, threat intelligence, and risk prioritization with automated remediation and response workflows.

Security continues to be the number one priority for CEOs as organizations navigate increased adoption of AI. Worldwide end-user spending on information security is projected to increase 12.5% in 2026 to $240 billion, with rising threats and the expanding use of AI and generative AI being the key growth drivers1. As rapid AI adoption expands the attack surface for organizations, real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and actionable insights for what to fix first are critical to minimize risk and strengthen security posture. The acquisition of Armis will extend and enhance ServiceNow’s Security, Risk, and OT portfolios in critical and fast-growing areas of cybersecurity and drive increased AI adoption by strengthening trust across businesses’ connected environments. With ServiceNow’s Security and Risk business crossing the $1 billion annual contract value (ACV) threshold in third quarter 2025, ServiceNow has already established itself as a security leader. This strategic acquisition is expected to more than triple ServiceNow’s market opportunity for security and risk solutions and accelerate ServiceNow’s roadmap to autonomous proactive cybersecurity.

“ServiceNow is building the security platform of tomorrow,” said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow. “In the agentic AI era, intelligent trust and governance that span any cloud, any asset, any AI system, and any device are non-negotiable if companies want to scale AI for the long-term. Together with Armis, we will deliver an industry-defining strategic cybersecurity shield for real-time, end-to-end proactive protection across all technology estates. Modern cyber risk doesn’t stay neatly confined to a single silo, and with security built into the ServiceNow AI Platform, neither will we.”

“AI is transforming the threat landscape faster than most organizations can adapt. Every connected asset has become a potential point of vulnerability,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, co-founder and CEO, Armis. “We built Armis to protect the most critical environments and give both public and private sector organizations the real-time intelligence they need to stay ahead – so they can see their entire environment clearly, understand risk in context, and take action before an incident occurs. Together with ServiceNow, customers will have a powerful new way to reduce their exposure and strengthen security at scale.”

“In the era of AI and agents, the benefits and value will be enormous, but so is the complexity,” said Larry Feinsmith, head of Global Tech Strategy, Innovation & Partnerships at JPMorgan Chase. “The combination of ServiceNow and Armis provides a dynamic picture of an enterprise’s connected technology assets and an AI and agentic powered blueprint to secure and enable trusted AI.”

ServiceNow expects to fund the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and debt. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.