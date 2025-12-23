Six Companies Added to Nasdaq 100

The Nasdaq stock market has reformulated the list of 100 companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), adding six companies this week and removing six others.

The following six companies were added to the Index in the annual move: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), Ferrovial SE (Nasdaq: FER), Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPWR), Seagate Technology Holdings plc (Nasdaq: STX), Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC).

The Nasdaq-100 Index is a globally recognized index that tracks the performance of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market= encompassing a diverse range of industries and sectors. From technology and retail to healthcare, telecommunications, biotechnology, and media, these companies collectively shape the new 21st century economy. The Nasdaq-100 is reconstituted each year in December, timed to coincide with the quadruple witch expiration Friday of the quarter.

As of December 2025, the Nasdaq-100 Index underpins more than 200 tracking products with over $600 billion in assets under management globally, including the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ®), which seeks to deliver investment results that, before expenses, correspond to the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. In addition to QQQ, a range of derivatives and structured instruments, such as futures, options, and other products based on the Nasdaq-100 Index and the Invesco QQQ Trust trade on various exchanges.

As a result of the reconstitution, the following six companies have been removed from the Index: Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB), CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), GlobalFoundries Inc. (Nasdaq: GFS), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Nasdaq: LULU), ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON), The Trade Desk, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTD).