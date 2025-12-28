Nirvana Lands $100 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO — Nirvana Insurance, an AI-native commercial insurer, has secured a preemptive $100 million of its Series D led by Valor Equity Partners, with previous lead investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst also doubling down significantly. Nirvana now has a valuation of $1.5 billion. The new capital will accelerate Nirvana’s mission to both build the world’s first AI-powered operating system for insurance and to expand the company’s unique solution at the intersection of telematics and insurance beyond current product sets.

“The promise of AI is not incremental; it gives us an opportunity to rethink industries entirely, from first principles and to create the best solutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Nirvana CEO Rushil Goel. “At Nirvana, we’re building insurance the way it needs to exist in the AI era: with data at the center, models trained on billions of real-world miles, and an OS that can redefine underwriting, claims, and services for the industry at scale.”

Insurance is a perfect industry for an AI-driven rebuild; its value is built on a series of multivariable equations and models applied intelligently to dynamic data. And commercial auto insurance reflects nearly 1% of every retail dollar spent in the U.S. today according to data from Risk Insurance Management Society (RIMS) . Nirvana’s powerful unlock is derived from its bespoke predictive models trained on the telematics data of more than 30 billion miles of fleet driving data, which results in real-time intelligence across underwriting, pricing, and claims. The impact is transformational, not incremental:

Up to 20% upfront safety discounts for customers

Dramatically faster underwriting and underwriter efficiency

Top decile loss ratios

Industry leading claims satisfaction and claims resolution speed

This proven top- and bottom-line impact for customers has not only led to rapid expansion and a rich revenue stream for Nirvana, but has put the company at the forefront of driving AI transformation in a legacy industry ripe for improvement.

“The generational companies to arise from the artificial intelligence era are those like Nirvana that have purposefully built AI-driven solutions that address fundamental pains in massive legacy industries both rich in data and bogged down by inefficient processes,” said Vivek Pattipati of Valor Equity Partners. “This round isn’t just about reinforcing Nirvana’s extraordinary approach to proprietary telematics data, deep machine learning (ML) expertise, and compelling execution in underwriting and claims; it’s an opportunity for us to stake a claim in redefining an industry and exploring how Nirvana will apply its ‘N of 1’ AI capabilities to benefit customers beyond market-leading insurance products.”

Commercial auto – especially trucking – keeps the nation moving, particularly during the holiday season when consumer demand peaks. After a dramatic COVID-era surge, the past two years have witnessed the collapse of more trucking companies than in the previous decade, driven in large part by insurance costs. This economic pressure is accelerating demand for insurers built around objective telematics data rather than historical averages – a problem Nirvana’s AI-native platform and approach is perfectly suited to solve.