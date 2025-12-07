Verkada Valued at $5.8 Billion

SAN MATEO — Verkada, a cloud-based physical security platform, announced CapitalG is leading an investment at a $5.8 billion valuation – an increase of $1.3 billion since the announcement of its Series E in February. CapitalG is the growth venture fund of Alphabet. The investment will accelerate Verkada’s AI capabilities and may also enable liquidity for employees, and comes as the company reports it will surpass $1 billion in annualized bookings.

“AI is fundamentally transforming how organizations protect people and places, and we’re leading that transformation,” said Filip Kaliszan, Co-Founder and CEO of Verkada. “Today, more than 2 million Verkada devices are online across 171 countries actively turning data into actionable intelligence that makes security and operations faster, smarter, and more efficient. As we continue building this platform for the long term, we want to give the brilliant team driving this AI-powered transformation the chance to realize some of the value they’ve created and earned today.”

The $1 billion milestone reflects the massive market opportunity Verkada is capturing in enterprise physical security, but also underscores something much bigger: the trust, feedback, and partnership of the company’s more than 30,000 customers across the world.

“Verkada is fundamentally reshaping the future of physical security,” said Derek Zanutto, general partner, CapitalG. “By infusing AI-driven intelligence into an industry long constrained by legacy, fragmented systems, Verkada has transformed security from a static cost center into a dynamic source of operational insights and efficiency. Few companies become as mission-critical as Verkada has for its customers — from Fortune 500 enterprises to schools and hospitals — embedding themselves into the daily fabric of how organizations protect people and infrastructure. Filip and his team have built a category-defining platform with unmistakable product-market fit, and we’re proud to back them as they scale their global footprint and extend their lead in this rapidly expanding market.”

In September, Verkada introduced more than 60 new AI features and platform updates that signal the next chapter of disruption and innovation for the business: powering the entire workflow of security operators with agentic tools like AI-Powered Unified Timeline and Operator View .

Verkada says its customers have deployed over 2 million devices across 171 countries: Verkada safely checks in 2 million visitors each month, powers 8 million door locks daily, and facilitates 3 intercom calls per second.