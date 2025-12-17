Roku to Broadcast Movie With Lauren Holly, Sophia Bush

SAN JOSE — Roku invites viewers to pack their bags for “Broad Trip,” a road trip comedy centered on the dynamics between an uptight daughter and her free spirit mother, starring and executive produced by Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill,” “Chicago P.D.”). The film also features Lauren Holly (“NCIS,” “Dumb and Dumber”) and Steve Guttenberg (“Diner,” “Cocoon”). From Muse Entertainment and Motion Content, the film recently wrapped production and will debut on The Roku Channel in May 2026.

When buttoned-up daughter Alice (Sophia Bush) plans a “bachelorette” road trip with her wild and impulsive mother Jeanie (Lauren Holly) to talk her out of marrying a guy she just met (Steve Guttenberg), they rediscover their unbreakable bond and confront old wounds and old flames, while learning the lesson that sometimes life doesn’t follow a plan — and maybe that’s okay.

“As a kid who grew up watching classic ‘90s comedies and yearns for more, the moment I read this script I said yes,” said Sophia Bush. “Being able to play alongside Lauren and Steve made a hilarious story a dream come true. And doing something new with a streamer that’s both innovative and growing so quickly is thrilling to me as a producer too. I can’t wait for audiences to take a BROAD TRIP with us!”

“At Roku, our goal is to tell stories that reflect the humor, heart, and everyday moments our viewers connect with the most. Led by the amazing Sophia Bush and Lauren Holly, ‘Broad Trip’ captures that spirit perfectly with its hilarious and heartfelt take on family relationships,” said Morgan Pichinson, Roku Originals.

“Broad Trip” is written and executive produced by Chelsea Davison and directed by Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe. Sophia Bush serves as executive producer. Joel S. Rice and Michael Barbuto produce for Muse Entertainment with executive producers Jonas Prupas, Aren Prupas, and Meghan Mathes Jacobs and consulting producer Lisa Soper, as well as Motion Content.

“Broad Trip” is overseen by Morgan Pichinson and Sabrina Lyall on behalf of Roku Originals. The project builds on Roku Originals’ existing lineup of films, including “This Time Next Year,” “Merry Little Mystery,” “Jingle Bell Love,” “Jingle Bell Wedding,” and “Chef’s Kiss.”