Red Panda Arrives at Happy Hollow Zoo

SAN JOSE – Happy Hollow Park & Zoo is excited to welcome a one-year-old male red panda, Twix, to the zoo family. The zoo has been committed to the care and conservation of this endangered species for nearly a decade and is excited to have this animal once again in residence for guests to visit and learn about.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Twix to his new home at Happy Hollow Park & Zoo,” said City Manager Jennifer Maguire. “His arrival is an exciting new addition to the zoo family, and just like how San José is celebrated for its rich diversity, Twix embodies the same uniqueness and vibrant spirit as our community. We look forward to seeing him become a fan favorite at Happy Hollow Park & Zoo.”

“Red pandas are natural innovators — agile, adaptable, and always climbing upward,” said Mayor Matt Mahan. “So what better home for Happy Hollow’s newest resident, Twix, than San José? We’re thrilled to welcome Twix and look forward to seeing children and families connect with the importance of conservation through his story.”

Twix has moved into the red panda habitat in the Zoo in the Hollow. He may choose to stay inside at times while acclimating to his new home. If you don’t see him in the main habitat, be sure to take a peek through the window into the red panda night house, just around the corner! This climate-controlled space provides refuge from the heat on warm days, and a quiet place to rest if he wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of zoo visitors.

Born at Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park in June 2024, Twix has been resident at Zoo Boise for the last several months while the Red Panda Species Survival Plan worked to finalize the best long-term placement for him.

Species Survival Plans are programs of the Association of Zoo & Aquariums, of which Happy Hollow is an accredited member. They take into account the genetics and demographics of every member of a species currently housed at accredited facilities and partner facilities across the country, and in some cases, beyond. They serve the important role of coordinating the placement of individual members of a species at zoos and sanctuaries nationwide. This means that Twix’s placement at Happy Hollow is a critical move to support the genetic health and long-term viability of the overall red panda population in zoological facilities.

“Happy Hollow is proud to be a leader in the zoo industry through our accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and participation in its programs, such as Species Survival Plans.” Said Amber Rindy, Happy Hollow Zoo Manager. “The Association’s work to conserve red pandas and other endangered species both in accredited facilities and in their natural habitats is a critical aspect of the work of modern zoos. Educating about the animals in our care and working to protect their wild counterparts are both critical parts of our mission.”

Other than females with cubs, red pandas are solitary by nature, so at this time Twix will be the only resident of Happy Hollow’s red panda habitat. The behind-the-scenes night house is designed to be able to accommodate a breeding pair, so a mate is possible in the future. Such a recommendation would also come from the Species Survival Plan.

Visitors can stop by the red panda habitat in the Zoo in the Hollow for a chance to see Twix any day that Happy Hollow is open. In November, the park and zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only.