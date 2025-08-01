Kleiner Perkins Leads $150 Million Round in Motive

SAN FRANCISCO – Motive, an AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, has raised $150 million in a new funding round led by Kleiner Perkins, with participation from both existing investors and new investor AllianceBernstein. This additional capital will enable Motive to accelerate growth by further expanding its AI capabilities, scaling internationally, and sustaining momentum with enterprise customers.

As part of this round, Ilya Fushman, Partner at Kleiner Perkins, has rejoined Motive’s Board of Directors. A long-time believer in the company’s mission and trajectory, Fushman led Motive’s Series A in 2015 and backed the company again in its Series F in 2022.

“Motive has solidified itself as a clear leader in bringing advanced AI to the physical economy,” said Fushman. “The company’s growth trajectory is a testament to the value it delivers to customers. We are proud to continue our partnership as Motive enters its next phase of global scale.”

“We continue to execute against a bold mission to empower the people who run physical operations with AI to make their work safer and more productive,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO and Co-founder of Motive. “This funding allows us to extend our AI leadership, enter new markets, and expand our teams to support the world’s largest and most complex operations.”

With this funding, Motive will expand its AI capabilities to enhance every aspect of physical operations, including driver safety, which already helps organizations reduce collisions by up to 80%; service verification; preventive maintenance; fraud detection; and automated coaching. These developments are helping customers streamline repetitive tasks, improve safety, and increase productivity.

Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers and 1.3 million drivers across industries like transportation and logistics, construction, oil and gas, utilities and telecoms, food and beverage, agriculture, the public sector, and more— including global leaders like FedEx Freight, Cintas, KONE, Davey Tree, ABM, and CRH. Since 2024, Motive has more than doubled its ARR from customers spending over $100,000, driven by the addition of hundreds of new enterprise customers and industry-leading net revenue retention of more than 130%.