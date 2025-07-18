New Homewood Suites Opens in Fremont

FREMONT, CA – The newly developed 128-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Fremont is now open for business. The contemporary hotel offers curated spaces and thoughtful amenities tailored for both business and leisure guests. Located at 43151 Christy Street, the new all-suite property is operated by Sagemont Hotels.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Fremont is situated off I-880, opposite the Pacific Commons Shopping Center and 12 miles from San Jose Mineta International Airport. The five-story hotel offers guests convenient access to Levi Stadium, University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University, California State University, East Bay, Mission Peak Regional Preserve and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Homewood Suites Fremont with the Fremont community,” said Ajay Raman, President of Operations, Sagemont Hotels. “This dynamic city, known for its innovation, diversity and community spirit, provides the perfect backdrop for our newest property. We’re confident that Homewood Suites will enhance the experience for Fremont’s visitors while contributing to the continued growth and vitality of the local economy. We look forward to the lasting memories this hotel will help create for all who walk through its doors.”

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Fremont offers spacious studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with separate living and sleeping areas designed to let you live, work and relax. Each suite is outfitted with fully equipped kitchens complete with a full-sized refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, twin-burner stove, toaster, coffee maker, cookware, utensils and place setting for four so that guests can cook home-like meals without leaving their suite. The hotel features complimentary Wi-Fi, inviting communal spaces, a 24-hour Suite Shop convenience store and guest laundry.

Additional amenities at the pet-friendly Homewood Suites by Hilton Fremont include a complimentary full hot breakfast, an evening reception every Wednesday, an outdoor swimming pool, a well-equipped fitness center, electric-vehicle charging stations, covered parking on the lower level, an outdoor patio with a fire pit and 600 square-feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 40 people.