Google Names 17 Startups for AI Academy

Google has announced the 17 newest startups selected for the Google for Startups AI Academy: American Infrastructure.
This group of founders will receive access to Google AI experts as well as training on leadership and advanced sales and marketing strategies. They’ll also become a part of Google’s global founder community.
This is a program built for Seed to Series A startups on the cusp of accelerated growth and interested in advancing their company’s sales, product, and leadership skills.
Here are the startups in the latest cohort:
- Attuned Intelligence (Florida): Uses AI-powered voice agents to enhance patient access and reduce operational burden.
- Block Harbor (Michigan): Provides cybersecurity for connected vehicles and autonomous systems.
- CircNova (Michigan): Uses AI to design and develop circular RNA therapeutics targeting previously “undruggable” diseases.
- CloudRig (Virginia): Provides tools for civil, earthwork and utilities contractors to optimize field operations.
- Making Space (California): Connects companies acquiring talent with Disabled people and provides essential education.
- MedHaul (Tennessee): Connects hospitals and clinics with high-quality transportation partners.
- Mpathic (Washington): Provides real-time patient insights to health systems, life science organizations, and private clinics to improve healthcare engagement and outcomes.
- Nimblemind.ai (Illinois): Organizes multimodal healthcare data to improve outcomes.
- Omnia Fishing (Minnesota): Delivers personalized fishing recommendations and generates valuable water-resource data.
- Otrafy (Texas): Helps manufacturers streamline procurement, regulatory compliance and sustainability workflows.
- Partsimony (New York): Provides manufacturers with adaptive and resilient manufacturing supply chains.
- Satlyt (California): Enables the networking layer for untethered compute on satellites.
- StudyFetch (New York): Provides tools for students and teachers to create personalized learning experiences.
- Tansy AI (Michigan): Schedules healthcare appointments, provides coverage information, and helps users manage their health.
- Tradeverifyd (Montana): Helps businesses proactively manage real-time supply chain risk globally.
- Vetr Health (Michigan): Provides in-home veterinary care.
- Waterplan (California): Helps businesses manage water-related risks and ensure business continuity.