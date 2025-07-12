Intuit Expands IDEAS Program Business Accelerator

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Intuit — maker of Mailchimp, TurboTax, Credit Karma, and QuickBooks — has announced the national expansion of the Intuit IDEAS (Invest, Develop, Empower, Accelerate, and Scale) accelerator program in partnership with the National Urban League. The program has begun accepting applications and will expand to nine cities across the United States and a nationwide cohort consisting of only veterans and military spouse entrepreneurs.

Intuit IDEAS, launched in Los Angeles and then expanded to Atlanta and Philadelphia, helps small businesses grow and save time by pairing Intuit’s AI-driven products, services, and experts, with business and executive coaching provided by the National Urban League and Zella Life. In its first year, IDEAS participants reported on average 23% revenue increase and 16.5 hours saved monthly.

“We have seen firsthand how Intuit IDEAS has made a lasting impact on participants, their families and communities. Unquestionably, this unique and innovative business accelerator has helped small business owners take their companies to new heights,” said David Graham, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Intuit. “We created this program, and continue to invest in it, because it is an incredible example of our mission and platform coming to life and a proven model of what a small business owner can achieve when they have the products, services and support they need to not only survive but to thrive.”

As a result of the program’s success in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, Intuit IDEAS is expanding to support an additional 250 small business owners across the country in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, New Orleans, New York City, and San Diego. Intuit IDEAS will also support a cohort of military veteran-owned and military spouse-owned small businesses nationwide.

“The success and impact of Intuit IDEAS is undeniable,” said President and CEO of the National Urban League Marc H. Morial. “We know that small businesses face myriad challenges from limited funding, access to capital, to a lack of support. By combining Intuit’s products and services with the National Urban League’s 115 years of experience supporting and coaching small business owners, the possibilities for us together to make a real difference are endless.”

Intuit IDEAS offers participants complimentary access to Intuit’s financial technology platform, including Mailchimp, TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Credit Karma, all supported by Intuit experts.

In addition to accessing Intuit’s products and experts, participants receive business coaching from the National Urban League and executive coaching from Zella Life, helping them build strategies for business success and professional growth. During the program, participating small businesses receive a technology grant for hardware needs and at the conclusion of the 12-month program they receive a cash grant to help fuel their business growth.

The combination of Intuit’s technology platform, access to Intuit Experts, skill development, and dedicated coaching has proven invaluable for entrepreneurs participating in the program.

“Intuit IDEAS was more than just a program—it transformed my life. It empowered me to overcome impostor syndrome while providing the support and business coaching I needed to believe in myself and step into my potential as a CEO and entrepreneur. I went from struggling to soaring, and Intuit IDEAS has left a lasting mark,” said Emilio Daniel Vasquez, CEO and founder of Coffee Cart Boys and an inaugural cohort member of Intuit IDEAS.

The application for the Intuit IDEAS program is now open. Interested business owners in the nine program cities, as well as veterans and military spouse entrepreneurs nationwide, should complete the online application to be considered.