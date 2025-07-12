MaintainX Reels In $150 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO — MaintainX, a leading maintenance and asset management platform, has reeled in $150 million in Series D funding. Key investors in this round include Bessemer Venture Partners, Bain Capital Ventures (BCV), D. E. Shaw Ventures, Amity Ventures, August Capital, Founders Circle Capital, Sozo Ventures, and Fifth Down Capital, as well as angel investors Rahul Mehta, co-founder of DST Global, and Dave McJannet, CEO of Hashicorp, among others. The new round of funding will allow MaintainX to expand its AI and machine health monitoring capabilities and partnerships, advance predictive maintenance solutions, and further develop enterprise asset management (EAM) capabilities. This investment brings the total raised to $254 million while reaching a new valuation of $2.5 billion.

“Equipment failures cost companies $1.4 trillion annually, and many still rely on outdated tools. We built MaintainX to change that,” said Chris Turlica, CEO and Co-Founder of MaintainX. “In today’s unpredictable global environment where supply chain disruptions and external cost pressures are hard to control, our mission is more important than ever. I’m proud to see our customers offset external pressures by reducing unplanned asset downtime, parts, and labor costs while turning their frontline professionals into the knowledge workers they deserve to be with AI.”

MaintainX’s approach centers on amplifying human capability rather than replacing it. The platform puts AI-driven insights directly in the hands of both the technician on the shop floor and the executive in the boardroom – both of whom are accountable for uptime, safety, and performance. This human-AI collaboration approach transforms maintenance from reactive to proactive operational excellence.

This financing comes at a pivotal moment when industrial organizations face unprecedented pressure to maximize operational efficiency amid economic uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and the ongoing shortage of skilled labor. As manufacturers and facility operators seek to extract optimal value from existing assets, MaintainX’s platform delivers the actionable insights needed to meet these converging challenges.

“MaintainX has achieved remarkable product-market fit by addressing a critical challenge that affects virtually every physical asset-driven industry,” said Byron Deeter, Partner at Bessemer. “What impressed us most was the overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers who have transformed their maintenance operations using the platform. Their AI-powered insights are what truly differentiates MaintainX in the market – this intelligent layer transforms raw operational data into predictive recommendations that drive unprecedented value creation. This investment reflects our confidence in Chris and MaintainX’s ability to lead the global digital transformation of maintenance and asset management.”

“Companies are increasingly turning to operational technology not just to improve performance, but to protect margins and preserve jobs,” said Merritt Hummer, Partner at BCV. “MaintainX is driving this shift, transforming maintenance from a manual, reactive process into a data-rich, AI-powered advantage. Their platform doesn’t just streamline workflows; it introduces a new operating model where AI surfaces insights, predicts failures, and unlocks entirely new revenue streams and efficiencies. This is a step-change in how businesses manage assets and plan for the future.”

The company will use the investment to:

Advance its AI-powered asset and work intelligence capabilities.

Expand its machine health monitoring capabilities and ecosystem of partners to capture real-time operational data through a sensor-agnostic approach that works with any industrial sensor or control system.

Accelerate market expansion across key industries and geographic regions.

Attract top talent to support its product roadmap while helping customers address the industrywide skilled labor shortage through more intuitive, AI-assisted workflows.

“With MaintainX AI, it is even easier to digitize our preventive maintenance workflows, and our technicians can now use CoPilot to get accurate, real-time answers the moment they need them instead of having to dig through lengthy manuals and data – it’s like having an expert on hand 24/7 to guide our team through any task. MaintainX has quickly become a trusted resource for our maintenance operations and has a big impact on the training and onboarding of our technicians,” said Jeremiah Dotson, Facility Maintenance Manager, Amfab Steel, Inc.