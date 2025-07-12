San Jose Police Arrest Two for Vehicle Burglaries

On May 2, 2025, at approximately 3:42 AM, San José Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and vehicle burglary that occurred at a residence in the city of San José. The preliminary investigation revealed that two male suspects were burglarizing a vehicle when the adult male victim confronted the suspects. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and shot at the victim at least once. The suspects stole various work tools from the victim and fled the scene prior to police arrival.

SJPD Robbery Unit Detectives began a thorough and comprehensive investigation. During the investigation, Detectives discovered that the suspects had stolen a vehicle that same morning and used that stolen vehicle to commit the subsequent vehicle burglary. In addition, the suspects were responsible for another violent vehicle burglary in the city of San José on May 25, 2025. The suspects broke into two vehicles at a residence and stole various work tools. When the adult male victim confronted the suspects, one of them brandished a firearm and shot towards the victim at least once.

Detectives identified the suspects as Mynnor Ramos-Martinez and Cesar Lopez-Martinez. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for both suspects and a search warrant for their associated residence.

On June 24, 2025, with the assistance of the SJPD Covert Response Unit, Robbery Unit Detectives located and arrested both suspects in the city of Oakland. During the execution of the search warrant, evidence of the crimes were located.