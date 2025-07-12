Harmonic Lands $100 Million Series B

PALO ALTO — Harmonic, an artificial intelligence lab leading the development of Mathematical Superintelligence (MSI), announces a $100 million Series B funding round at a nearly $900 million post-money valuation. The round was led by Kleiner Perkins with significant participation from Paradigm. Additional investors included Ribbit Capital and existing backers including Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, and Charlie Cheever.

The funding will accelerate Harmonic’s momentum at the frontier of mathematical reasoning and its rapid progress towards commercializing its flagship model, Aristotle. Unlike language-based AI prone to hallucinations, Aristotle’s use of MSI verifies accuracy, ensures coherent logical reasoning, and transparently flags errors and inconsistencies. As a result, Aristotle replaces probabilistic guesses with provable solutions in high-stakes, real-world applications.

“Aristotle’s MSI is uniquely suited for mission-critical applications where there is no margin for error, such as generating verified software and by formally verifying existing code – a breakthrough for industries including blockchain, financial services, aerospace and other safety-sensitive systems,” said Tudor Achim, CEO of Harmonic.

Aristotle’s MSI model is designed to solve mathematical problems at a level far exceeding human capabilities. By accelerating mathematics, the doors open to driving breakthroughs across multiple dependent fields, including theoretical physics and engineering.

“We’re getting closer to AI that can truly reason – quickly, reliably, and at scale,” said Vlad Tenev, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Harmonic. “Mathematical Superintelligence is moving from research to real-world applications, and we’re excited for Aristotle to start putting this AI capability into the hands of users.”

“Harmonic has created a new foundation for verified, scalable reasoning that can be trusted in high-stakes environments. I’m deeply excited about the applications of Aristotle not just for software, but for accelerating progress across science, engineering and general intelligence,” said Ilya Fushman, partner at Kleiner Perkins and a former physicist who will join Harmonic’s board as an observer. He joins existing board member Andrew Reed from Sequoia and existing board observer Jan Hammer from Index.

Harmonic previously raised $75 million in its September 2024 Series A funding round, which was led by Sequoia Capital, included significant participation from Index Ventures, and received additional backing from DST Global partners and Nikesh Arora.