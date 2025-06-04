Man Convicted of Using Stolen Credit Cards at Target

SAN FRANCISCO –San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that her office secured a conviction of Andre Sherman (69), after a trial by jury for the fraudulent use of other people’s credit cards to purchase electronics at Target. Mr. Sherman was convicted of petty fraudulent use of an access card, PC 484(g).

“I would like to thank the jury for their service on this trial,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “My office takes these cases seriously and will not hesitate to take action to hold credit card fraudsters accountable. I am grateful the victims in this case were able to get their documents back and have their accounts refunded and are not held liable for Mr. Sherman’s crimes.”

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on January 1, 2022, Target employees at 789 Mission Street alerted the police to a man, later identified as Andre Sherman, who they believed used stolen credit cards to purchase a laptop, phone and speaker system. Mr. Sherman had used and attempted to use multiple cards bearing the names of other people. When San Francisco Police arrived Mr. Sherman gave a false name, similar to the name on a driver’s license and credit cards in his possession. He was found with 17 different cards on him, including credit cards, debit cards, and driver’s licenses. The cards belonged to at least 7 different victims. With the help of San Francisco Police, the stolen merchandise was successfully returned to Target, and funds were refunded to the victims. Police were also able to return the driver’s licenses to their proper owners.

The case against Mr. Sherman was successfully prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Max Draskovich, with assistance from District Attorney Investigator Ted Martin who worked diligently to recover the evidence from this old investigation, and paralegal Josh Nickchen. Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Mr. Sherman because of the response and investigation of the San Francisco Police Department’s Southern Station.

“Credit card fraud is a crime that devastates everyday people,” said Assistant District Attorney Max Draskovich. “This jury’s verdict underscores the importance of protecting victims and holding financial fraudsters accountable.”