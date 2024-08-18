Grail to Cut 30% of Workforce

MENLO PARK — GRAIL, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAL), a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, reported business and financial results for the second quarter 2024.

Revenue in the second quarter was $32.0 million, representing 43% growth year over year. Net loss for the quarter, which includes amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible items, was $(1.6) billion. Our gross loss was $(17.9) million. Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit was $16.0 million and Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $(139.4) million.

“GRAIL completed the separation from Illumina on June 24, 2024, and we are pleased to report our quarterly results for the first time as an independent public company. In the second quarter of 2024, GRAIL continued to deliver U.S. commercial growth, and as of June 30, we have sold more than 215,000 Galleri® tests. We are focused on detecting cancer early, when it can be cured, and are committed to serving Galleri patients, providing support for ordering physicians, advancing our commercial and research partnerships, and building our clinical and real-world evidence base,” said Bob Ragusa, Chief Executive Officer at GRAIL. “We have an unprecedented opportunity to establish a new standard of care by adding Galleri to existing single-cancer screenings, and to establish and maintain the market leading position in multi-cancer detection.”

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, as compared to the three months ended July 2, 2023, GRAIL reported:

Revenue: Total revenue, comprised of screening and development services revenue, was $32.0 million, an increase of $9.6 million or 43%.

Total revenue, comprised of screening and development services revenue, was $32.0 million, an increase of $9.6 million or 43%. Net loss: Net loss was $1.59 billion, an increase of $1.39 billion or 721%. Net loss includes goodwill and intangible impairment of $1.42 billion.

Net loss was $1.59 billion, an increase of $1.39 billion or 721%. Net loss includes goodwill and intangible impairment of $1.42 billion. Gross loss: Gross loss was $(17.9) million, an improvement of $6.4 million or 26%.

Gross loss was $(17.9) million, an improvement of $6.4 million or 26%. Adjusted gross profit : Adjusted gross profit was $16.0 million, an increase of $6.4 million or 66%.

Adjusted gross profit was $16.0 million, an increase of $6.4 million or 66%. Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA was $(139.4) million, a decrease of $2.8 million or 2%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(139.4) million, a decrease of $2.8 million or 2%. Cash position: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $958.8 million as of June 30, 2024.

Recent business highlights include:

Commenced enrollment in the REACH study. The REACH study, also known as the Galleri-Medicare study, will enroll 50,000 individuals and allow for three annual screens to provide clinical validation and utility in the Medicare population, with a focus on health equity. Medicare beneficiaries are among those most at risk for cancer due to age and other risk factors, representing an important unmet need for early cancer detection.

Completed enrollment of more than 35,000 participants in the registrational PATHFINDER 2 study. The PATHFINDER 2 study is a prospective, multi-center, interventional study evaluating the safety and performance of Galleri in a population of individuals aged 50 years and older who are eligible for guideline-recommended cancer screening in the United States.

Completed final study visits for the registrational NHS-Galleri trial. The NHS-Galleri trial is a prospective, randomized controlled clinical utility trial of over 140,000 participants between the ages of 50-77 at the time of enrollment, each of whom provided three annual blood samples to evaluate the implementation of Galleri alongside existing NHS standard of care screenings.

Strategic update:

Following a portfolio review, the company says it is reducing overall spend and focusing resources on core multi-cancer early detection (“MCED”) priorities, including progress toward completion of our registrational studies and our premarket approval application submission.

As part of this restructure, we are reducing existing headcount and planned hires for 2024 by approximately 30% and substantially decreasing investment in product programs beyond Galleri. We are also reducing the size of our commercial organization, focusing our field-based activities on the most productive provider territories and streamlining investments in our enterprise business, which includes the Company’s employer and life insurance businesses. In addition, we are making reductions in general and administrative expense to reflect the focus on our MCED opportunity. We will continue to invest in our biopharmaceutical partnerships, and are committed to working with our partners to leverage GRAIL’s proprietary methylation technology in precision oncology applications.

We expect these cost reductions to extend our existing cash runway from the second half of 2026 into 2028. As a result, we anticipate reducing our burn in 2025 to $325 million. In 2024, we expect $27 million in savings, net of anticipated severance and benefits costs.