Datahub Secures $35 Million Led by Bessemer

PALO ALTO — DataHub, by Acryl Data, a leading open source metadata platform, has raised $35 million in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners. This latest round brings the company’s total funding to $65 million, enabling accelerated development of its context management platform that provides discovery, observability, and control across data, AI models, and AI agents.

As part of the investment, Lauri Moore of Bessemer Venture Partners will join DataHub’s board of directors.

“Rapid adoption of AI in the enterprise is revealing the significance of comprehensive visibility, reliability, and trust across their data and AI ecosystem—far beyond traditional data cataloging to a machine-scale world where AI agents become the power users of data,” said Swaroop Jagadish, CEO and co-founder of DataHub. “DataHub is uniquely positioned to lead this new category of AI & data context management with our architecture built for extreme scale, performance, and real-time machine-scale automations.”

Enterprises are facing critical challenges in accessing, maintaining reliability, and securing their data and AI supply chain. Today’s organizations struggle with “missing context” that prevents both humans and machines from effectively working with data.

Data consumers can’t easily find relevant datasets. Data engineers lack visibility to prevent disruptions when making changes. Governance teams struggle to track sensitive data access.

For AI systems, this context gap is even more critical–AI models need to know when new data is available for refreshing predictions, which enterprise data is trustworthy, and how to analyze schema changes automatically. DataHub addresses this fundamental challenge by providing a real-time metadata platform that brings order to data and AI chaos, enabling machines to interact with an organization’s data assets with complete context awareness.

“With the shift toward business-critical AI and customer-facing predictive applications, enterprises need robust metadata management to ensure AI systems can reliably work with data,” said Shirshanka Das, CTO and co-founder of DataHub. “DataHub provides the context that AI systems need to understand data lineage, quality, and semantics—enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of their AI investments.”

DataHub’s open source offering is being used by more than 3,000 organizations globally including Apple, Chime, Foursquare, Netflix, Optum, Pinterest, and Slack. The company has experienced 6x growth in selling the enterprise managed service, DataHub Cloud, over the last two years.