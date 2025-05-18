Ernst & Young Names Bay Area Finalists for Entrepreneur of the Year

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Bay Area Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.

An independent panel of judges selected 33 individual finalists from 30 companies for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

“This year’s finalists are dynamic entrepreneurs who are leaving a profound mark on their industries and communities,” said Chad Bowar, EY Partner and Bay Area Program Co-Director. “Selected by an independent panel of judges, these innovators exemplify relentless commitment to their businesses, customers, and communities. We are excited to honor their remarkable achievements.”

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

The 2025 Bay Area finalists are:

Abhishek Vinod Singh | AiDASH | Palo Alto

Ken E Drazan, MD | Arsenal Biosciences | South San Francisco

Jitendra Mohan, Sanjay Gajendra and Casey Morrison | Astera Labs | Santa Clara

Rajiv Khemani | Auradine, Inc. | Santa Clara

Saar Safra | Beewise | San Ramon

Cody Finke | Brimstone | Oakland

Fabian Gerlinghaus | Cellares | San Francisco

Sam Chaudhary | ClassDojo | San Francisco

Rahul K. Guha, Ph.D. | Cornerstone Research | San Francisco

Vineet Jain | Egnyte | Mountain View

David Erickson | Forward Networks | Santa Clara

Munjal Shah | Hippocratic AI | Palo Alto

John Waldmann | Homebase | San Francisco

Ankit Jain | Infinitus Systems, Inc.| San Francisco

Gary Kooner | Kooner Fleet Management Solutions | Sacramento

Daniel Rogers | LaunchDarkly | Oakland

Sylvia Kang | Mira | San Ramon

Maurice “Mo” Brewster | Mosaic Global Transportation | San Jose

Deka Dike | Omatochi | Dublin

Javier Diaz | OSI Engineering | Campbell

Dr. Wardah Inam | Overjet | Palo Alto

Grant Halloran | Planful | San Francisco

Jash Mehta | Pop and Bottle | San Francisco

Abhinav Asthana | Postman | San Francisco

Murat Sönmez and Inderjeet Singh | Pulsora, Inc. | San Mateo

Rodrigo Liang | SambaNova Systems| Palo Alto

Myla Ramos | SearchPros Solutions | Sacramento

Dr. Ali Kashani | Serve Robotics| Redwood City

Dr. Alexander Ratner | Snorkel AI | Redwood City

Antonio Moraes | XP Health | San Carlos

Learn more about the finalists at ey.com/us/eoybayarea.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 13, 2025, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National independent panel of judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.