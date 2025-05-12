San Jose Police Arrest Four Teens in Vandalism of Park Sign

On January 6, 2025, San José Police Department Gang Investigations Unit (GIU) Detectives began an investigation into a gang-motivated incident after SJPD Patrol Officers found evidence of vandalism and theft that occurred the evening prior at Nisich Park in the city of San José. Evidence found on an open source showed four unidentified suspects cutting a city-owned park sign with a handheld saw, while shouting gang threats. The suspects then proceeded to take the sign.

During the investigation, GIU Detectives identified four suspects: Donner Sosa, Michael Reyes, and two juvenile male suspects. With the assistance of the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, Detectives obtained arrest warrants for all suspects.

On May 1, 2025, SJPD Patrol Officers apprehended all four suspects in the city of San José. Suspects Donner and Reyes were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail, and the two juvenile suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. All suspects were booked for gang-motivated vandalism and grand theft.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Minkel #5003 of the San José Police Gang Investigations Unit via email: 5003@sanjoseca.gov or phone at 408-277-3835.