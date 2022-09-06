Google News

Google Names Recipients of PhD Fellowships for 2022

Google has released its annual list of PhD Fellowship recipients for 2022

Since 2009, the Google PhD Fellows have represented some of the best and brightest computer science researchers from around the globe.

The Google PhD Fellowship Program was created to recognize outstanding graduate students doing exceptional and innovative research in areas relevant to computer science and related fields. Fellowships support promising PhD candidates of all backgrounds who seek to influence the future of technology.

Google currently offers Fellowships in Africa, Australia, Canada, East Asia, Europe, India, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and the United States.

Students receive named Fellowships which include a monetary award. The funds are given directly to the university to be distributed to cover the student’s expenses and stipend as appropriate. In addition, the student will be matched with a Google Research Mentor. There is no employee relationship between the student and Google as a result of receiving the fellowship. The award does not preclude future eligibility for internships or employment opportunities at Google, nor does it increase the chances of obtaining them. If students wish to apply for a job at Google, they are welcome to apply for jobs and go through the same hiring process as any other person.

Algorithms, Optimizations and Markets

Shunhua Jiang, Columbia University

Shyam Sivasathya Narayanan, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Yang P. Liu, Stanford University

Computational Neural and Cognitive Sciences

Aditi Jha, Princeton University

Klavdia Zemlianova, New York University

Devon Jarvis, University of the Witwatersrand

Health

Emily Schwenger, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Reihaneh Torkzadehmahani, TU Munich

Xin Liu, University of Washington

Qian Niu, Kyoto University

Human Computer Interaction

Karthik Mahadevan, University of Toronto

Meena Muralikumar, University of Washington

Nika Nour, University of California – Irvine

Pang Suwanaposee, University of Canterbury

Ryan Louie, Northwestern University

Tiffany Li, University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign

Zhongyi Zhou, The University of Tokyo

Machine Learning

Eunji Kim, Seoul National University

Hayeon Lee, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

Julius von Kügelgen, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems

Kaloma Usman Majikumna, Euromed University of Fes, Morocco

Lily Xu, Harvard University

Maksym Andriushchenko, EPFL

Pierre Marion, Fondation Sciences Mathématiques de Paris

Shashank Rajput, University of Wisconsin – Madison

Sheheryar Zaidi, University of Oxford

Sindy Löwe, University of Amsterdam

Xiaobo Xia, University of Sydney

Yixin Liu, Monash University

Machine Perception, Speech Technology and Computer Vision

Efthymios Tzinis, University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign

Elizabeth Ndunge Mutua, Strathmore University

Jianyuan Guo, University of Sydney

Juhong Min, Pohang University of Science and Technology

Liliane Momeni, University of Oxford

Qianqian Wang, Cornell University

Shuo Yang, University of Technology Sydney

Wei-Ting Chen, National Taiwan University

Yu-Ying Yeh, University of California – San Diego

Mobile Computing

Binbin Xie, University of Massachusetts – Amherst

Natural Language Processing

Clara Isabel Meister, ETH Zurich

Julia Mendelsohn, University of Michigan

Sachin Kumar, Carnegie Mellon University

Swarnadeep Saha, University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill

Shuyi Wang, The University of Queensland

Ussen Kimanuka, Pan African University Institute For Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation

Privacy and Security

Amy Elizabeth Gooden, University Kwazulu-Natal

Promise Ricardo Agbedanu, University of Rwanda

Alexander Bienstock, New York University

Daniel De Almeida Braga, Universite Rennes 1

Nicolas Huaman Groschopf, Leibniz University of Hanover

Programming Technology and Software Engineering

Simon Spies, Max Planck Institute for Software Systems

Quantum Computing

Ilkwon Byun, Seoul National University

Margaret Fortman, University of Wisconsin – Madison

Oscar Higgott, University College London

Sam Gunn, University of California – Berkeley

Recommender Systems

Jessie J. Smith, University of Colorado – Boulder

Structured Data and Database Management

Nikolaos Tziavelis, Northeastern University

Systems and Networking

Humphrey Owuor Otieno, University of Cape Town

Jiarong Xing, Rice University

Yang Zhou, Harvard University

Yujeong Choi, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

