Google Names Recipients of PhD Fellowships for 2022

Google has released its annual list of PhD Fellowship recipients for 2022
Since 2009, the Google PhD Fellows have represented some of the best and brightest computer science researchers from around the globe.
The Google PhD Fellowship Program was created to recognize outstanding graduate students doing exceptional and innovative research in areas relevant to computer science and related fields. Fellowships support promising PhD candidates of all backgrounds who seek to influence the future of technology.
Google currently offers Fellowships in Africa, Australia, Canada, East Asia, Europe, India, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and the United States.
Students receive named Fellowships which include a monetary award. The funds are given directly to the university to be distributed to cover the student’s expenses and stipend as appropriate. In addition, the student will be matched with a Google Research Mentor. There is no employee relationship between the student and Google as a result of receiving the fellowship. The award does not preclude future eligibility for internships or employment opportunities at Google, nor does it increase the chances of obtaining them. If students wish to apply for a job at Google, they are welcome to apply for jobs and go through the same hiring process as any other person.
Algorithms, Optimizations and Markets
Shunhua Jiang, Columbia University
Shyam Sivasathya Narayanan, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Yang P. Liu, Stanford University
Computational Neural and Cognitive Sciences
Aditi Jha, Princeton University
Klavdia Zemlianova, New York University
Devon Jarvis, University of the Witwatersrand
Health
Emily Schwenger, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Reihaneh Torkzadehmahani, TU Munich
Xin Liu, University of Washington
Qian Niu, Kyoto University
Human Computer Interaction
Karthik Mahadevan, University of Toronto
Meena Muralikumar, University of Washington
Nika Nour, University of California – Irvine
Pang Suwanaposee, University of Canterbury
Ryan Louie, Northwestern University
Tiffany Li, University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign
Zhongyi Zhou, The University of Tokyo
Machine Learning
Eunji Kim, Seoul National University
Hayeon Lee, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
Julius von Kügelgen, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems
Kaloma Usman Majikumna, Euromed University of Fes, Morocco
Lily Xu, Harvard University
Maksym Andriushchenko, EPFL
Pierre Marion, Fondation Sciences Mathématiques de Paris
Shashank Rajput, University of Wisconsin – Madison
Sheheryar Zaidi, University of Oxford
Sindy Löwe, University of Amsterdam
Xiaobo Xia, University of Sydney
Yixin Liu, Monash University
Machine Perception, Speech Technology and Computer Vision
Efthymios Tzinis, University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign
Elizabeth Ndunge Mutua, Strathmore University
Jianyuan Guo, University of Sydney
Juhong Min, Pohang University of Science and Technology
Liliane Momeni, University of Oxford
Qianqian Wang, Cornell University
Shuo Yang, University of Technology Sydney
Wei-Ting Chen, National Taiwan University
Yu-Ying Yeh, University of California – San Diego
Mobile Computing
Binbin Xie, University of Massachusetts – Amherst
Natural Language Processing
Clara Isabel Meister, ETH Zurich
Julia Mendelsohn, University of Michigan
Sachin Kumar, Carnegie Mellon University
Swarnadeep Saha, University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill
Shuyi Wang, The University of Queensland
Ussen Kimanuka, Pan African University Institute For Basic Sciences, Technology and Innovation
Privacy and Security
Amy Elizabeth Gooden, University Kwazulu-Natal
Promise Ricardo Agbedanu, University of Rwanda
Alexander Bienstock, New York University
Daniel De Almeida Braga, Universite Rennes 1
Nicolas Huaman Groschopf, Leibniz University of Hanover
Programming Technology and Software Engineering
Simon Spies, Max Planck Institute for Software Systems
Quantum Computing
Ilkwon Byun, Seoul National University
Margaret Fortman, University of Wisconsin – Madison
Oscar Higgott, University College London
Sam Gunn, University of California – Berkeley
Recommender Systems
Jessie J. Smith, University of Colorado – Boulder
Structured Data and Database Management
Nikolaos Tziavelis, Northeastern University
Systems and Networking
Humphrey Owuor Otieno, University of Cape Town
Jiarong Xing, Rice University
Yang Zhou, Harvard University
Yujeong Choi, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology