Wisdom AI Debuts From Stealth With $23 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — WisdomAI is officially launching from stealth with $23 million in funding led by Coatue Ventures, with participation from Madrona, GTM Capital, The Anthology Fund and a number of prominent angel investors.

WisdomAI offers innovative business insight agents that empower organizations with advanced decision-making capabilities. Founded by AI experts that have built market defining companies that are now public, WisdomAI innovates on a first-of-its-kind platform that combines reasoning AI agents with a Knowledge Fabric that understands business context intricacies. This enables organizations to get instant answers, reason across data silos, and receive proactive insights that turbocharge decision making. Leading organizations including Fortune 100 companies such as Cisco and ConocoPhillips are already experiencing these benefits within their operations.

Organizations sit on troves of information and significantly invest in data infrastructure providers, yet they struggle to leverage their data to make business decisions and get new answers quickly, due to rigid dashboards, poor data hygiene, siloed and fragmented information. Traditional data intelligence software only scratches the surface of solving these data challenges.

“Despite the progress in data analytics, dashboards often fall short when it comes to enabling true self-service,” says Mark Nelson, former CEO of Tableau. “Business users are often limited to the insights that have been pre-defined by the analyst who created the dashboard. When they have a new question or want to explore data differently, they find themselves stuck. This creates a bottleneck and hinders the ability for everyone in an organization to be truly data-driven.”

While conventional tools are designed for analysts to create reports, WisdomAI provides AI models that truly understand business data, creating powerful automation and virtual analyst capabilities. This bridges the gap between sophisticated data engines and accessible business intelligence, allowing companies to get instant insights that drive business forward.

“While companies have invested heavily in modern data platforms, the interface where people actually consume this data is outdated,” said Soham Mazumdar, CEO and Co-founder of WisdomAI. “This has left both executives and frontline business stakeholders frustrated with long wait times to critical answers.”

Introducing The WisdomAI Platform

The WisdomAI platform powers a suite of intelligent agents and reasoning models that understand business data intricacies to accelerate decision-making:

Knowledge Fabric Curation Agent: WisdomAI’s curation agent quickly masters organizational data semantics and business context, delivering tailored insights that generic models cannot provide.

WisdomAI’s curation agent quickly masters organizational data semantics and business context, delivering tailored insights that generic models cannot provide. Instant Answers Agent: WisdomAI’s answers agent transforms complex business questions into immediate, accurate responses using natural language – no technical expertise required.

WisdomAI’s answers agent transforms complex business questions into immediate, accurate responses using natural language – no technical expertise required. Proactive Insights Agent: WisdomAI’s insights agent continuously monitors business data, surfacing valuable trends and opportunities before users even need to ask.

WisdomAI delivers an agentic data insights platform that seamlessly integrates with existing applications and data platforms to unlock enterprise-wide insights. The platform connects to both structured and unstructured data sources and continuously adapts the knowledge fabric in real-time, while ensuring the strictest data governance.

WisdomAI plans to use the funding to accelerate product development, expand its engineering and go-to-market teams, and scale its enterprise customer base across key industries.

“Real-time insights fundamentally change how businesses operate,” said Sri Viswanath, CEO Coatue Ventures. “The difference is detecting problems before they become crises—whether that’s identifying budget shortfalls, predicting supply chain disruptions, or catching at-risk sales opportunities before they’re lost. Without accessible intelligence, these valuable early warning signals remain buried in the data. WisdomAI is introducing this capability across enterprises, transforming reactive business intelligence into a proactive strategic advantage.”

“Despite major data infrastructure investments, companies struggle to extract actionable insights from siloed systems, creating decision-making bottlenecks,” said Karan Mehandru, Managing Director, Madrona. “WisdomAI solves this with an intelligent platform that connects disparate data sources and transforms them into proactive insights that provide a decisive competitive advantage.”