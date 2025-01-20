Apple, Google, Meta CEOs Attend Trump Inauguration

The top CEOs in Silicon Valley were seen in attendance at Donald Trump’s Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC today.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg were all seen seated behind President Trump and his family in the crowded Capitol Rotunda.

[Photo above: Behind Vice President JD Vance at the U.S. Capitol are Donald Trump Jr., Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk.]

Also present were Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

These are all of the most wealthy and powerful people in the world looking to curry favor for their companies with the new President and his administration.