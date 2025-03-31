News

Police Arrest Woman for Thefts From Ulta, Macy’s, Home Depot

On March 17, 2025, at approximately 3:00 PM, Officers assigned to a San José Police Department Organized Retail Theft Detail (ORT) conducted follow up for an adult female suspect with multiple felony warrants related to organized retail theft, burglary, and grand theft cases being investigated by SJPD. From 2023 to 2025, the suspect, Socorro Punzo, committed retail thefts at various stores throughout the city of San José, including Macy’s, ULTA, Sunglass Hut, and Home Depot. Investigators believe Suspect Punzo may be associated to dozens of other organized retail theft incidents.

Officers located Suspect Punzo in the city of San José and booked her into Santa Clara County Main Jail for organized retail theft, burglary, and grand theft.

As part of the 8.49-million-dollar grant awarded to the San José Police Department from the California Board of State and Community Corrections to combat Organized Retail Theft, the SJPD ORT Detail dedicates a portion of their funding to deploy specialized officers, on an overtime basis, to follow-up on cases and apprehend criminals responsible for thefts throughout San José. ORT Suppression officers have arrested multiple theft suspects due to the opportunities provided by the available funding from this ORT grant.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Sergeant Piña #3930 at 3930@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4521.

