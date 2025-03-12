QuickBooks to Add Tap to Pay on iPhone

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Intuit Inc., the financial technology platform that operates Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced the availability of Tap to Pay on iPhone for its QuickBooks Online customers in the U.S., enabling small and mid-market businesses to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments using only an iPhone. With this added functionality, QuickBooks customers can access even more ways to seamlessly manage their business finances, get paid faster, and unlock their path to growth.

“With Tap to Pay on iPhone, we’re giving customers a competitive advantage that accelerates cash flow, business growth, and customer loyalty,” said David Hahn, SVP, QuickBooks Money Platform. “What makes Tap to Pay on iPhone unique for QuickBooks customers, is that it allows them to streamline their in-person payments and seamlessly connect them to their books and our end-to-end services, putting their full business finances all in one place. This new feature, coupled with our AI-powered platform and ‘done-for-you’ experiences, empowers small businesses to reach new levels of growth and success.”

Tap to Pay on iPhone allows QuickBooks Payments* customers to access an easy way to accept in-person contactless payments from anywhere using an iPhone and the QuickBooks mobile or GoPayment iOS apps, without the need for an additional card reader or point-of-sale (POS) hardware. These transactions sync directly to their QuickBooks Online account, allowing them to seamlessly manage and reconcile these payments and keep their books up to date, on a single platform.

Getting paid on time and generating healthy cash flow remains a top priority for the survival and longevity of small and mid-market businesses, but is often a challenge to maintain. Data from the Intuit QuickBooks Quarterly Small Business Insights shows that nearly half of small businesses in the U.S. report that cash flow is a problem for their business. At the same time, consumers and clients continue to expect convenience and flexibility in how they pay the merchants and service providers they do business with. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, QuickBooks customers will have access to a seamless solution that helps address these challenges, giving them even more ways to manage all kinds of payments, all in one place.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, business owners can gain access to:

Seamless Payments: Get paid seamlessly in-person or on the go with the QuickBooks mobile or GoPayment apps and Tap to Pay on iPhone, without the need for any additional physical POS devices or hardware, and features that auto-categorize and reconcile these transactions, so their books stay up to date.

Get paid seamlessly in-person or on the go with the QuickBooks mobile or GoPayment apps and Tap to Pay on iPhone, without the need for any additional physical POS devices or hardware, and features that auto-categorize and reconcile these transactions, so their books stay up to date. Flexible Checkout Options: With Tap to Pay on iPhone, businesses can accept all forms of contactless payments including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, allowing their customers to choose how they pay, while keeping the business and customer data private and secure.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, businesses can accept all forms of contactless payments including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, allowing their customers to choose how they pay, while keeping the business and customer data private and secure. Expanded Invoicing Capabilities: Get paid instantly on open invoices, or create new invoices to accept payments in-person on the spot.

Get paid instantly on open invoices, or create new invoices to accept payments in-person on the spot. Reduced Fees: Access a cost-effective way to accept in-person payments, with lower processing fees compared to keyed-in payments.

Access a cost-effective way to accept in-person payments, with lower processing fees compared to keyed-in payments. Accept Payments with the Security of iPhone: Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep business and customer data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn’t store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers.

Tap to Pay on iPhone begins rolling out today and will be available for all QuickBooks Online customers in the U.S. who have a QuickBooks Payments plan added to their subscription in the coming weeks.