The Santa Clara County Sheriff Retail Theft Task Force was at the Target store on North Capitol in San Jose last Thursday for another blitz operation.

This time, 11 arrests were made for theft, including items like clothing, food, beer, alcohol, drones, pepper spray, Stanley tumblers, backpacks, personal hygiene products, and even a soccer ball. In total, about $2,000 in property was recovered.

This is the second blitz operation of the year, and the Sheriff says many more are planned.