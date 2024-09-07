Turo Car Rentals to be Featured on Uber App

SAN FRANCISCO — Turo, Inc. the world’s largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, announced a multi-year deal with Uber Technologies which will allow Uber customers to rent from Turo’s wide- ranging selection of vehicles directly from the Uber app across key global markets.

Uber will bring Turo’s selection of over 1,600 makes and models to the Uber Rent platform, beginning in early 2025. The partnership aims to unlock more opportunities for Turo hosts to turbocharge entrepreneurship, while enabling millions of Uber customers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and France to get behind the wheel of some of the newest and buzziest vehicles.

“Our partnership with Uber unlocks a huge opportunity to utilize the Uber Rent platform to turbocharge growth and further cement our position as the world’s largest peer-to-peer car sharing platform,” said Turo Vice President, Business Development, Andro Vrdoljak. “By joining forces with Uber, Turo is well positioned to penetrate a massive $150B-plus total addressable market.”

“We see flexible access to shared vehicles as a critical part of the future of transportation – and partnerships such as this with Turo are a key part of getting there while continuing to offer the best experience for riders,” said Niraj Patel, Global Head of Consumer Vehicles at Uber. “By working together, we can further our shared goals of reducing private car ownership and putting the cars that are on the road to better use, all while giving Uber Rent customers more choice to pick the ideal car for their next errand or weekend getaway.”

Turo is the world’s largest car sharing marketplace, with hosts across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France.