Taiwan Semiconductor to Invest $100 Billion More in U.S.

President Donald Trump joined Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) CEO C.C. Wei yesterday to announce a historic $100 billion investment by TSMC in its Arizona-based semiconductor chips manufacturing operation — the largest foreign direct investment in U.S. history.

President Trump : “This $100 billion in new investment will go into building five cutting-edge fabrication facilities in the great state that we just discussed, Arizona, and will create thousands of jobs — many thousands of jobs, and they’re high-paying jobs. In total, today’s announcement brings Taiwan Semiconductor’s investment to about $165 billion.”

: “This $100 billion in new investment will go into building five cutting-edge fabrication facilities in the great state that we just discussed, Arizona, and will create thousands of jobs — many thousands of jobs, and they’re high-paying jobs. In total, today’s announcement brings Taiwan Semiconductor’s investment to about $165 billion.” TSMC CEO C.C. Wei : “It’s going to create thousands of high-paying jobs … We are going to produce many chips to support AI’s progress and to support the smartphone’s progress. I want to thank President Trump again for his support.”

: “It’s going to create thousands of high-paying jobs … We are going to produce many chips to support AI’s progress and to support the smartphone’s progress. I want to thank President Trump again for his support.” Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick: “President Trump has made it a fundamental objective to bring semiconductor chip manufacturing home to America … You’re seeing the power of Donald Trump’s presidency because TSMC, the greatest manufacturer of chips in the world, is coming to America with a $100 billion investment.”

Since taking office, President Trump has secured nearly $2 trillion in U.S.-based investment.