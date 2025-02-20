Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Film “The Whisper Man”

Legendary actor Robert De Niro will star in a new Netflix film The Whisper Man produced by studio AGBO.

The film is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Alex North: When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisper Man.”

Production is set to start this spring on the East Coast. James Ashcroft will be the movie director.

“AGBO is excited to be embarking on our 6th film with our incredible partners at Netflix. The Whisper Man is a gripping thriller but at its core is a poignant and complex story of father and sons. We are grateful to have one of the finest actors of his generation, Robert De Niro, anchoring that story and with the remarkable James Ashcroft directing,” said Angela Russo-Otstot, Chief Creative Office, AGBO.

With their three films taking in over 250 million views and over half a billion hours viewed, AGBO and the Russo Brothers continue their successful partnership with Netflix following the 2020 release of Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction, the 2022 release of the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans starrer The Gray Man (#7 Most Popular Netflix film) and the 2023 release of Extraction 2. All three films reached the Netflix Top 10 films list in 93 countries and their respective campaigns generated a collective 1.38 billion social impressions.

Next up from AGBO is the highly anticipated adventure sci-fi film The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, with Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci.