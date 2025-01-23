News Uber

Uber Eats to Offer Delivery From Wegman’s Supermarkets

SAN FRANCISCO — With winter hosting and game day celebrations in full swing, Uber Eats has inked a new partnership with Rochester, NY-based Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., bringing the supermarket’s products directly to customers’ doors. Starting this month, Uber Eats users will have the convenience of ordering from Wegmans’ expansive collection of high-quality groceries through the app, increasing consumer access to the company’s offerings.

Wegmans locations in MassachusettsMarylandVirginiaNorth CarolinaNew Jersey, and Washington, D.C. are now available to shop on the Uber Eats and Uber apps, giving consumers near-instant access to Wegmans’ unique selection of products, from restaurant-quality meals and artisan breads, to fresh produce, cheese sourced from around the world, and grocery staples.

Wegmans locations in New YorkPennsylvania, and Delaware will be added to the app in February.

As always, Uber One members will benefit from $0 Delivery Fee and 5% discount on all Wegmans orders with a $35 minimum purchase. And all new Wegman’s consumers will benefit from up to 40% off their next order of $60 or more until February 5th.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Wegmans to the Uber Eats app this January,” said Hashim Amin, Head of North American Grocery and Retail Delivery at Uber. “Wegmans is synonymous with high-quality food and exceptional service, and now customers can easily order everything they need for game day entertaining—from fresh produce to prepared meals and snacks—delivered right to their door. This partnership is another step in our mission to make grocery shopping more convenient and accessible for everyone.”

