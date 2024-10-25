Zip Zaps $190 Million Series D Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Zip announced a $190 million Series D funding round, raising the company’s valuation to $2.2 billion. The round was led by BOND, with additional new investors DST Global, Adams Street, and Alkeon, along with Zip’s existing investors, Y Combinator and CRV.

Zip operates an AI-powered procurement orchestration platform.

“Zip is one of those rare opportunities in enterprise software that doesn’t come along often,” said Jay Simons, General Partner at BOND, who previously served as President of Atlassian. “What sets Zip apart is its relentless focus on customer success and product innovation, which in today’s tough macro environment, is exactly what enterprises need to drive efficiency and rein in costs. The team has built a product so essential that it’s quickly becoming the go-to platform for the world’s biggest companies. We’re confident Zip is primed to be a staple in every Fortune 500 tech stack.”

In today’s global economy where businesses face mounting pressure to optimize spend and mitigate risk, procurement — the process of acquiring goods and services necessary for business operations — has become a critical function. Each year, companies spend trillions of dollars on everything from office supplies and software subscriptions to professional services and marketing agencies. Procurement represents the second largest area of business spend after payroll, yet despite its enormous financial impact, the purchasing process has remained stuck in the past – slow, complex, and riddled with inefficiencies.

“Procurement is broken,” said Rujul Zaparde, Co-founder and CEO of Zip. “Companies are wasting billions of dollars and countless hours navigating byzantine approval processes, dealing with security risks, and manually entering data. Zip has already proven that we can fix that, saving our customers billions of dollars and thousands of hours of time — and our new round of funding will allow us to continue to revolutionize business spending.”

Zip’s platform offers a stunningly intuitive, consumer-grade interface that makes purchasing as easy as online shopping, while ensuring compliance, efficiency, and cost optimization. Zip streamlines complex workflows across departments — from legal and IT to security and finance — seamlessly connecting all teams involved in the procurement lifecycle. This holistic approach has already transformed operations for industry giants like Snowflake, Discover, and Sephora, who have collectively saved over $4.4 billion in procurement spend through Zip’s platform in less than four years. To date, over $107 billion in customer spend has been processed through Zip, and Zip has achieved 3x growth across large enterprises just this year.

Just as Salesforce revolutionized customer relationships and Wor