Oura Ring Raises $200 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — ŌURA, the company behind the smart ring Oura Ring, has completed a $200 million Series D funding round. Fidelity Management & Research Company and Dexcom, the global leader in glucose biosensing, participated in the round. The investment raises the company’s valuation to $5.2 billion.

This financing reflects ŌURA’s momentum in building and leading the smart ring category and the shared belief among its partners and investors that there are substantial growth opportunities ahead. This new capital will enable ŌURA to expand its product offerings, fuel further investment in product, science, and healthcare innovation, including AI, advance global expansion efforts, and explore additional acquisitions to accelerate growth.

“As we continue to drive momentum and growth, we are bolstered by the additional support of these investors,” said Tom Hale, ŌURA chief executive officer. “We’ve made significant progress in advancing our mission to make health a daily practice and will use this funding to unlock new opportunities, with AI development at the center of our strategy. We know that ŌURA has the potential to change lives at scale, and we’re excited to continue leading the market in innovation while pursuing opportunities that extend beyond the ring.”

This funding milestone follows a period of marked growth for ŌURA. The company recently surpassed 2.5 million rings sold and has seen its member base and revenue more than double over the past year. This year, ŌURA expanded its retail presence globally with new retail partnerships such as Amazon and Target and grew its commercial business with expanded military partnerships, including the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), the Air Force, and the Defense Innovation Unit. Further, ŌURA recently announced the acquisitions of Sparta Science and Veri, a first-of-its-kind partnership with Medicare Advantage provider Essence Healthcare, and a strategic metabolic-health partnership with Dexcom.

Since its founding in 2013, ŌURA has been redefining the future of health wearables. The company ​​recently introduced the next-generation Oura Ring 4, which provides an unparalleled degree of accuracy, comfort, and personalization through its breakthrough Smart Sensing technology. ŌURA has continued to expand its product capabilities from its core Sleep and Activity pillars to include a broader range of health use cases, including Heart Health, Stress & Resilience, and Women’s Health.

“Wearable tech is for anyone who wants to better understand the state of their health and live more optimally, for longer,” said Hale. “We’re committed to continuing our relentless pace of innovation and delivering exceptional value to Oura Members, and this new round of funding will enable us to do just that.”