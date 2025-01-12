News

Governor Doubles National Guard Personnel in LA

LOS ANGELES – Governor Gavin Newsom announced he has increased California National Guard personnel activated to support Los Angeles responders to 1,680 service members — doubling the CalGuard boots on the ground. Joining the thousands of personnel deployed to combat the hurricane-force firestorm in Los Angeles, CalGuard service members are fighting fires and ensuring the public safety of communities.

“We are continuing to rush in resources to rapidly respond to the firestorm in Los Angeles fueled by hurricane-force winds. The men and women of the California National Guard are working day and night to help Los Angeles residents during their greatest time of need. We are grateful for their continued bravery and commitment to be of service to others.” — Governor Gavin Newsom

With the activation, there are now more than 1,000 servicemembers deployed through the Military Police Forces, which is the law enforcement branch of the CalGuard stationed at traffic control points to ensure the safety of the surrounding community. In addition, their support helps build capacity of local law enforcement to support their respective areas.

The remaining service members are activated to support wildfire suppression operations, through the CalGuard’s Task Force Rattlesnake, additional handcrews training at Camp Roberts, and aviation resources.

California has mobilized more than 12,000+ personnel including firefighters, guard service members, highway patrol officers and transportation teams to support the ongoing firefight.

In addition, these response efforts include more than 1,660 pieces of firefighting apparatus, including 1,150+ engines, 60+ aircraft, dozers and 100+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.

