DoorDash to Promote Lunch Discounts, Happy Hour

DoorDash is launching new discounts for lunch and happy hour. These new features allow restaurants to optimize their operations and maximize revenue, while also providing affordable on-demand meal options for consumers.

Restaurants can see a dip in orders during certain times of the day. This new suite of products was created as a result of feedback from DoorDash restaurant partners who are looking for new ways to make the most of their kitchen and staff, attract more customers, and help drive off-peak demand. According to DoorDash data, dinner orders are twice as high in volume as lunch orders for restaurants, and there’s a second lull in the afternoon for orders between 2pm and 5pm.

“We recognize the importance of supporting our restaurant partners throughout the day. These new products not only help drive restaurant traffic during slower hours, but also provide customers with more options and savings,” said Vaibhav Goel, Director of Product Management at DoorDash. “The introduction of our Lunch Specials and Happy Hour promotional offers mark an exciting milestone for DoorDash as we continue to cater to the evolving needs of busy consumers and provide restaurants with valuable tools to reach new customers and boost their bottom line.”

To entice customers to order during the quieter times of the day, restaurants can provide special deals and promotions and choose between discounting their entire menu or discounting only certain items.

  • For Lunch Specials promotions, restaurants can select specific items during the hours of 11am-2pm for those looking for a quick lunch.

  • To take advantage of a 2pm-5pm lull, restaurants can schedule Happy Hour discounts to encourage consumers to take advantage of a mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

On DoorDash, restaurants who use item level discounts have seen an average of 33% increase in sales during Happy Hour, and an average of 23% increase in sales during Lunch Specials. Consumers will be able to see all the promotions available on the DoorDash homepage and through the app.

