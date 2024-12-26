Netflix Says NFL Christmas Games Reached 65 Million US Viewers

Netflix said that its Christmas Day games were the two most streamed NFL games in US history with an average audience of over 24 million viewers each, highlighted by Beyoncé’s halftime performance during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game.

Christmas was a record-breaking day for Netflix and the NFL, with an unduplicated audience of nearly 65M US viewers according to Nielsen.

Ravens-Texans (24.3M AMA) and Chiefs-Steelers (24.1M AMA) are the most-streamed NFL games in US history, according to Nielsen.

US viewership for Ravens-Texans peaked with Beyoncé Bowl , with over 27 million viewers according to Nielsen.

AMA viewership figures are based on Fast National Live + Same Day data from Nielsen which includes out-of-home viewing and CBS local market viewing along with mobile and web data from Netflix and NFL+ mobile viewing from NFL.

Global ratings and additional US insights will be released on December 31, providing a comprehensive look at Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday performance worldwide.

The second game of the Netflix Christmas doubleheader, Ravens-Texans, was the most-watched Christmas Day game on record among A18-34 with 5.1 million US viewers (based on Nielsen records dating back to 2001).

Netflix’s Christmas Day games dominated global social conversation. # BeyonceBowl rocketed to the #1 worldwide trend on X immediately as her performance kicked off — replacing #Christmas itself. Following her performance, Netflix occupied 10 of the top 12 trending topics on X in the US. #NFLonNetflix also trended around the world, reaching a peak of #2 in Australia, #3 in the UK and Germany, #5 in Brazil and France, #6 in the US.

CBS Sports produced the games, with NFL Media producing the pre, post, and studio halftime programming. EverWonder Studio executive produced NFL Christmas Gameday.

“Bringing our members this record-breaking day of two NFL games was the best Christmas gift we could have delivered,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix Chief Content Officer. “We’re thankful for our partnership with the NFL, all of our wonderful on-air talent, and let’s please not forget the electrifying Beyoncé and the brilliant Mariah Carey.”