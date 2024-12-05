Sheriff Makes 12 Arrests in Target Shoplifting Thefts

Target City of San José earlier this month. The Santa Clara County Sheriff Department’s Retail Theft Task Force conducted a blitz operation targeting thieves at thestore on McKee and N. Capitol inearlier this month.

A total of 12 people were arrested and close to $5,300 worth of merchandise recovered.

The Sheriff Department revealed that over the counter medicine, beauty products, an electric shaver, clothes, a vacuum, a drone, and even Oatmeal Cream Pies and a pizza were among the stolen merchandise.

A wave of shoplifting has forced Target to lock up many items behind secure cabinets.

Target is the nation’s second-largest retailer behind Walmart and has 1,963 stores in the U.S.