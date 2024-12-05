Sheriff Makes 12 Arrests in Target Shoplifting Thefts

SAN FRANCISCO — AI-powered social gaming platform, Astrocade AI, has scored $12 million in seed funding from AME Cloud Ventures, NVIDIA Ventures, Venture Reality Fund, and gaming and technology executives Eric Schmidt, Niccolo De Masi, John Riccitiello, David Baszucki, Jerry Yang, Mike Abbott, and more. Founded by CEO Amir Sadeghian, PhD, Stanford’s AI Lab, CTO […]
PALO ALTO — Drip Capital, a digital platform for trade finance, has secured $113 million in new funding. This includes $23 million in equity from Japanese institutional investors, GMO Payment Gateway and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), and $90 million in debt financing, led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and East West Bank. The company collaborates with over 9,000 sellers and […]
SAN JOSE — Students at San Jose State University (SJSU) will now have one less excuse for being late to class. The SJSU Ginger Market has been transformed into an autonomous retail experience, enabling students, faculty, and staff to grab the items they want and go—without having to scan anything or wait in line to […]