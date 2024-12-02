News

Adobe Hires New Chief Marketing Officer

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

SAN JOSE — Adobe has hired Lara Balazs as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Executive Vice President, Global Marketing reporting directly to CEO Shantanu Narayen. Balazs previously served as CMO and General Manager, Strategic Partner Group at financial software company Intuit, where she reimagined the company’s brand and go-to-market activities to support its AI-driven financial technology platform and elevated its brand awareness and reputation to new heights.

Balazs will lead the Global Marketing Organization responsible for Adobe’s renowned brand, Adobe.com, the company’s industry-leading events, campaigns, communications, social media and its best-in-class media operations and marketing insights.

“We’re delighted to welcome Lara Balazs to lead Adobe’s Global Marketing Organization,” said Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO, Adobe. “As Adobe continues to deliver industry-leading product innovations across content creation and digital marketing, Lara’s unique experience across B2C and B2B industries and deep insights as an Adobe customer will help us engage our growing universe of users more effectively while expanding Adobe’s brand reach and impact.”

Balazs’ marketing career spans key leadership roles at some of the world’s most respected brands such as Amazon, Visa and Nike, delivering innovative customer-centric marketing strategies that propel transformational growth. Among her notable achievements are driving the growth of Amazon Prime and Visa globally and leading Visa into the era of digital payments, with the launch of mobile-first products such as Visa Checkout and Apple Pay. At Intuit, she led the ProTax Group to its highest, most sustained growth in years and drove the company’s highest brand awareness and corporate reputation in its four decades.

Named to Forbes’ list of the World’s Most Influential CMOs and a recipient of AdWeek’s CMO Vanguard Award, Balazs is passionate about advancing the marketing profession and supporting the social impact of the industry.

Balazs holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Pre-Law from the University of Washington and a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Renting Cheaper Than Owning in 3/4 of U.S.

Posted on Author Editor

SANTA CLARA — With mortgage rates on the rise, it’s now more practical in over 3/4 of the country to rent homes over first-time buying. Nationally, the gap between monthly starter homeownership costs and rents widened by 25.5 percentage points (+$483) from January to June, according to the Realtor.com Monthly Rental Report. Additionally, more than […]
News

Starbucks Expanding Delivery With Doordash

Posted on Author Editor

The nation’s leading coffee chain — Starbucks — is expanding its partnership with DoorDash with new delivery service launching today in Northern California, Texas, Georgia, Florida and other select markets. Starbucks delivery via DoorDash will expand to additional markets over the coming months, with full nationwide availability anticipated in all 50 states by March 2023. […]
News

Instacart Expands Delivery Nationally With Grocery Outlet

Posted on Author Editor

Last October, Instacart launched service with Grocery Outlet – the leading extreme value retailer in the U.S. based in Emeryville –  making online shopping and delivery available to Grocery Outlet customers for the first time. The initial pilot ran for six months across nearly 70 Grocery Outlet stores in California, and Instacart is now expanding […]