Williams Sonoma Teams Up With Iron Chef Morimoto

SAN FRANCISCO — Williams Sonoma is launching a new food collaboration with Michelin-starred restaurateur, author, TV personality and Iron Chef, Masaharu Morimoto. Known for his fusion-style creations, bridging Japanese flavors with the American palate, Chef Morimoto partnered with Williams Sonoma to create a collection of sauces and ramen bases that are meticulously crafted using the finest ingredients that elevate everyday meals with bold-Asian-fusion flavors.

“Whether you’re a seasoned chef or just starting your culinary journey, The Morimoto Collection for Williams Sonoma will bring bold flavors and authentic techniques to your kitchen,” said Williams Sonoma President, Felix Carbullido. “We are honored to bring Chef Morimoto’s world-class culinary expertise to our customers, empowering them to explore new flavors and elevate their home dining experience.”

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Williams Sonoma, blending the authentic taste of Japanese cuisine with the simplicity of everyday cooking,” said Chef Morimoto. “Together, we’ve created the Morimoto Collection, which reflects my passion for blending accessible cuisine with the unique flavors of Japanese cooking. My hope is that these sauces and ramen bases will inspire both new and experienced cooks to discover the joy of cooking with bold, authentic flavors.”

The Morimoto Collection for Williams Sonoma is crafted to bring the authentic flavors of Japan into the home kitchen and uses the same ingredients featured at Chef Morimoto’s celebrated restaurants located around the world. The collection includes: