DCM Ventures to Spin Off Seed Division

MENLO PARK — DCM Ventures, a global early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, announced a change to its investment operations to better serve its limited partners and focus on its core principles of investing in early-stage companies building the future of tech. DCM will spin off its pre-seed and seed team into a new, separate firm that General Partner Osuke Honda will lead. The new firm (name to be announced in 2025) will be focused on investing in pre-seed and seed companies, and its initial fund is expected to invest a majority of its capital in Japan with investments in other markets.

“When faced with an ever-evolving venture capital landscape, we believe that focusing on core principles provides the proper foundation for building out our portfolios now and into the future,” said Hurst Lin, General Partner at DCM Ventures.

DCM Ventures’ early-stage investment principles, centered on high-conviction backed by data, research and diligence, have guided the firm since inception and have led them to invest in transformational companies such as Bill.com, Kuaishou, SoFi, VIPshop and many others. These principles enable DCM Ventures to find innovative entrepreneurs with a global vision and actively work with them to build great companies. They continue to be the primary focus of the firm and its future funds.

“I want to thank the entire DCM team for their incredible support throughout the past 17 years,” said Osuke Honda, General Partner. “I am excited for the next chapter.”

“We have worked as a multi-stage, global team for many years and have learned a lot from each other. We truly wish Osuke all the success in his new endeavor,” added Lin.

DCM has offices in the US and Asia with over $4.2 billion under management. DCM has invested in more than 400 early-stage technology companies globally