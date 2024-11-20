C3 AI Partners with Microsoft to Expand Corporate AI Adoption

C3 AI, the Enterprise AI application software company, announced a strategic alliance with Microsoft to accelerate the adoption of Enterprise AI on Microsoft Azure. The agreement marks a significant milestone in C3 AI and Microsoft’s existing partnership, further combining C3 AI’s Enterprise AI–native application software, including C3 Generative AI, with Azure’s robust and expansive ecosystem to the benefit of enterprises globally.

“C3 AI has pioneered Enterprise AI for over a decade, accelerated by collaboration with Microsoft to enable iconic organizations to solve some of the hardest business challenges of the 21st century,” said Thomas Siebel, Chairman and CEO, C3 AI. “This strategic alliance accelerates the adoption of Enterprise AI, benefiting customers with broadly available enterprise AI application software to achieve rapid time-to-value in supply chain optimization, production optimization, predictive maintenance, government efficiency, ESG goal attainment, and energy management.”

“C3 AI and Microsoft are committed to helping enterprise organizations across industries address complex challenges with AI to accelerate their business transformation and sustainability goals,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft. “Through our alliance, we will enhance existing capabilities and introduce new innovations that help our mutual customers maximize delivery of high-value enterprise AI solutions with Azure.”

Under the new agreement, C3 AI and Microsoft will engage in a broad range of strategic initiatives, including:

Technical Integration: C3 AI’s full suite of Enterprise AI application software, including C3 Generative AI, will be readily available on the Microsoft Commercial Cloud Portal, enhancing customer access.

Product Development: Regular roadmap alignment sessions will help ensure C3 AI's solutions continuously evolve with Azure's capabilities and dynamic customer requirements, unlocking new offerings and benefits for customers.

Joint Delivery: C3 AI and Microsoft will align on comprehensive go-to-market strategies, including co-hosted webinars, sales training, joint solution offerings, joint selling, and collaborative marketing campaigns to promote their integrated solutions.

Joint Sales and Marketing: C3 AI Enterprise AI applications will be orderable on the Azure Marketplace. C3 AI and Microsoft will engage in sales, marketing, and support coordination to assure the success of joint customers.

Immediately Available: The alliance will immediately deliver all C3 AI Enterprise AI solutions across Azure sales channels to joint customers including: C3 AI Energy Management C3 AI ESG C3 AI Reliability C3 AI Sourcing Optimization C3 AI Property Appraisal C3 Generative AI for Public Benefits C3 AI Demand Forecasting

This agreement positions Microsoft as the preferred cloud provider for C3 AI offerings and establishes C3 AI as a preferred AI application software provider on Microsoft Azure. The alliance will focus on product innovation and integration and joint marketing, sales, and customer support to accelerate the cross-industry adoption of Enterprise AI and Azure to the benefit of customers, stakeholders, the environment, and society at large.

“The combination of C3 AI’s Enterprise AI solutions and Microsoft Azure’s extensive capabilities will further propel Dow’s digital initiatives aimed at enabling our Decarbonize and Grow strategy. A reliable manufacturing footprint is a more sustainable manufacturing footprint. Our growth strategy is directly linked to running our assets reliably,” said Melanie Kalmar, Corporate Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Dow.

“Shell has worked with C3 AI and Microsoft over the last seven years to help us take our AI capabilities to scale,” said Dan Jeavons, Vice President, Digital Innovation, Shell. “Our co-innovation with C3 AI and Microsoft Azure has helped us develop solutions like predictive maintenance which are now rolled out widely across our enterprise, monitoring thousands of pieces of equipment every day. Seeing solutions like this become standard products on Azure is an enabler for digital transformation.”

Since first entering a strategic alliance in 2018, Microsoft and C3 AI have partnered to deliver Enterprise AI solutions at-scale to some of the world’s largest organizations including Dow, Shell, and Nucor, among others.