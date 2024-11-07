AVE Apartments Now Leasing in Santa Clara

AVE, a residential real estate brand of Korman Communities, and Ensemble Investments, LLC (Ensemble), a national developer of hospitality and mixed-use/multifamily real estate, has revealed plans for a pioneering outdoor adventure amenity at the forthcoming AVE Santa Clara located at 2240 Calle de Luna. Now leasing for first move-ins in January 2025, AVE will bring elevated apartment living to Silicon Valley including the region’s first-ever AVEnture Hub, providing residents with complimentary, on-demand access to state-of-the-art equipment to connect with nature and one another.

“Our mission at AVE is to deliver elevated apartment living through high-touch service and a sense of community, and we are constantly researching and communicating with our current and future residents to understand what amenities would enrich their living experience,” says Lea Anne Welsh, President of AVE and COO of Korman Communities. “We are excited to launch AVEnture Hub in Silicon Valley, so our residents can fully experience the area’s abundant outdoor resources.”

AVEnture Hub will offer residents easy access to shared outdoor gear – such as bikes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and camping equipment to name a few items – to encourage residents to get out, explore, and try new things. Instead of researching, purchasing, and then storing often bulky items, it delivers an easy, sustainable, and cost-effective way to explore the Pacific coastline, Guadalupe River, Santa Cruz Mountains, and 28 regional parks. Beyond convenience, the AVEnture Hub cultivates community connections and encourages shared outdoor experiences.

Features of AVEnture Hub include:

Diverse Adventure Equipment: Complimentary gear for activities such as camping, hiking, climbing, cycling, water sports, beach outings, and wellness.

Select Equipment Available: Bikes, car racks, camping gear, tailgating gear, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, snowshoes, yoga accessories, and more.

Mobile Lifestyle App: Residents easily promote, schedule, and manage their use of the amenity through a dedicated app.

“The idea for the AVEnture Hub was driven by a couple of factors,” says Steve Edwards, SVP of Lifestyle Development, Ensemble. “As an adventure sports junkie with a garage packed full of gear —and friends in the same boat — I know firsthand how tricky it can be to dive into new experiences. The challenges of buying or renting equipment, finding like-minded adventurers, and even having space to store everything can hold people back. I wanted to remove those barriers so our residents could easily access gear and connect with neighbors who share their passion for adventure. With our AVE Santa Clara app, residents can check out equipment effortlessly and discover fellow adventurers in the building. The AVEnture Hub lounge adds a social element, where people can explore our wall-mounted world map, browse through adventure books, or simply chat and plan their next outing.”

In addition to AVEnture Hub, AVE Santa Clara will also provide well-appointed lounges, a two-story fitness center, a dog park, a zen courtyard with outdoor kitchen, a roof deck garden, and a resort-style pool and fire pits. The newly opened Clara’s Junction – a lively, indoor-outdoor social gathering space combining multiple dining options – is also accessible with promotions for residents, just steps away from the property.

With 311 luxury apartments, including traditional apartment rentals and fully furnished apartments with flexible lease options, AVE Santa Clara is now accepting applications for first move-ins in January.