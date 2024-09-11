Axiad Moves Headquarters to San Jose

SAN JOSE — Cybersecurity company Axiad has relocated its headquarters from Santa Clara to San Jose. The move to Metro Plaza located at 101 Metro Drive, Suite 560 – a brand new 5,000 square foot office space – was largely driven by a commitment to accessibility, collaboration and culture.

The new office is near San Jose State University and Santa Clara University as well as other prestigious educational institutions, including Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley. These institutions and other technology-focused research centers and education programs significantly contribute to the technology ecosystem through research, talent development and collaboration with the industry.

“We wanted a physical office that represents our strong #OneAxiad culture, invites collaboration and is easy for employees to get to, and our new home hits all the marks,” said David Canellos, CEO of Axiad. “The new open workspace is conducive to an environment that cultivates the spirit of in-person teamwork. It’s located right next to the San Jose airport and close to local public transportation, making it a seamless trip for employees locally and around the world. Additionally, as we look to rapidly grow the business, the proximity to prestigious institutions will help us to attract highly skilled and diverse top talent with expertise in various technology disciplines.”

Home to several leading technology companies, including Cisco, Adobe and PayPal, as well as a vibrant and innovative startup scene, San Jose has the advanced infrastructure that can fully support technology companies like Axiad. In addition, the city will also provide excellent connectivity to other major technology hubs both domestically and internationally for the company.

“We’re excited to welcome Axiad to San Jose as the world increasingly relies on cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to keep us all safe,” said Mayor Matt Mahan. “Choosing to locate closer to where Silicon Valley’s talent lives is a smart move that means shorter commutes, more time for team collaboration and more innovation for the entire world.”

Axiad officially opened its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting ceremony that was held on September 4, 2024, and attended by Mayor Mahan; Leah Toeniskoetter, the president and CEO of the San Jose Chamber of Commerce; Dev Davis, a San Jose council member representing District 6; as well as Axiad executives and employees. [photo above]

The new headquarters location builds on the company’s momentum of raising $25 million in funding from Invictus Growth Partners as well as the announcement of a new federal agency customer and FedRAMP sponsor this past July.