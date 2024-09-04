GoPro Launches Two New Cameras

GoPro has introduced two new GoPro cameras: the top-of-the-line $399 HERO13 Black with its HB-Series Lenses, and the smallest, simplest 4K camera, the $199 HERO. Each camera offers unique new features that build upon GoPro-patented technologies.

“This year’s two new GoPro cameras are inspired by and built for the GoPro Community,” says GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. “HERO13 Black features four new interchangeable lens mods that HERO13 automatically detects and adjusts its settings for, magnetic latch mounting, GPS, and a more powerful battery that provides longer runtimes and improved thermal performance. And then there’s HERO, the smallest, lightest 4K GoPro ever with a screen that will appeal to new and experienced users with its rugged, ultralight design and impressive 4K image quality.”

HERO13 Black is a powerful combination of leading-edge tech and endless creative possibilities. Beyond best-in-class 5.3K 60 frames per second video, Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth stabilization, and core GoPro characteristics, HERO13 Black features new:

Incredible 13x Burst Slo-Mo – Captures up to 400 frames per second at HD-quality 720p video, as well as 5.3K at 120 frames per second and 900p at 360 frames per second video.



Redesigned 10% Larger Capacity, More Power Efficient Enduro Battery – Extends runtimes in all weather conditions.



Snap and Go Magnetic Latch Mounting – Joins built-in mounting fingers and 1/4-20 mounting threads for three ways to mount HERO13 Black.



Faster WiFi 6 Technology – For up to 40% quicker content transfer speeds.



Professional-Level Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR Video – Broadcast-standard 10bit and Rec. 2100 color space and a wider color gamut than HDR alone.



More Customizable Audio Tuning – Choose balanced true-to-life sound or a Voice setting that enhances vocal clarity, while also preserving ambient background sounds.



GPS + Performance Stickers – Track speed, path, terrain, altitude and g-force, and help with geotagging in third party media management apps.



Plus, more custom preset options, improved QuikCapture and more.

HERO13 Black ($399.99) customers can choose between the standalone camera, the HERO13 Black Creator Edition ($599.99) complete with the Volta Power Grip, Media Mod and Light Mod, or activity-optimized HERO13 Black Accessory Bundles exclusive to GoPro.com. All are available for preorder today. Preorder shipping and global retail on-shelf availability will begin on September 10.

HERO is the smallest, lightest, simplest to use and lowest cost 4K camera ever with a screen. It features:

Ultra Compact Design, Weighing Only 86g: With built-in mounting fingers included, HERO has 35% less volume and 46% less mass than HERO13 Black



Rugged + Waterproof to 16ft (5m) : Completely waterproof and built with legendary GoPro durability, HERO is ready to capture the fun whether you’re ripping through mud, snow, water or just exploring a new city.



Intuitive Touch Screen + One-Button Control : Use HERO’s LCD screen to frame your shots perfectly and simply swipe or press the mode button to swap modes. When you’re ready, hit the shutter button to start capturing.



Stunning Image Quality + 2x Slo-Mo: Capture in Ultra HD 4K and HD 1080p video, 12MP photos or slow things down with 2.7K 60 frames per second. You can also grab 8MP frame grabs from your 4K videos using the Quik app.



16:9 Aspect Ratio : Delivers YouTube-optimized, horizontal video.



HyperSmooth Video Stabilization With the Quik App: The GoPro Quik app uses HyperSmooth video stabilization to automatically smooth out the bumps in your footage.



Long-Lasting Enduro Battery: HERO can record continuously for up to 100 minutes at its highest video setting on a single charge.



HERO ($199.99) is available for preorder today. Preorder shipping and global retail on-shelf availability will begin on September 22.